January 30, 2020

Understanding long-term trends in ocean layering

by Tohoku University

Upper ocean stratification has been strengthening in a large part of the global ocean since the 1960s. Color shows trends in density difference between the surface and 200-m depth (unit: kg m-3/decade). Credit: Ryohei Yamaguchi

Water layering is intensifying significantly in about 40 percent of the world's oceans, which could have an impact on the marine food chain. The finding, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, could be linked to global warming.

Tohoku University geophysicist Toshio Suga collaborated with climate physicist Ryohei Yamaguchi of Korea's Pusan National University to investigate how upper-ocean stratification has changed over a period of 60 years.

Upper-ocean stratification is the presence of layers of varying densities scattered between the ocean's surface and a depth of 200 meters. Density describes how tightly water is packed within a given volume and is affected by , salinity and depth. More dense water layers lie beneath less dense ones.

Ocean water density plays a vital role in , heat circulation, and in bringing vital nutrients to the surface from deeper waters. The more significant the stratification in the upper ocean, the larger the barrier between the relatively warm, nutrient-depleted surface, and the relatively cool, nutrient-rich, deeper waters. More intense stratification could mean that microscopic photosynthetic organisms called phytoplankton that live near the ocean's surface won't get the nutrients they need to survive, affecting the rest of the marine food chain.

Scientists think that could be increasing upper ocean stratification, but investigations have been limited and have usually used short-term data, leading to a large degree of uncertainty. Suga and Yamaguchi compiled temperature and salinity data from the World Ocean Database 2013, covering the period from 1960 to 2017. They then used mathematical equations to calculate the difference in temperature and salinity content between 10 and 200 meters in the regions where data was available.

They found that around 40 percent of the world's oceans are witnessing a rise in upper ocean density stratification. Half of this rise is happening in tropical waters. They also found that rising stratification in mid-latitude and high-latitude oceans of the Northern Hemisphere varied seasonally, with faster changes happening in the summer compared to winter months.

Additionally, inter-annual variations in several regions correlated with climatic events, such as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation and El Niño. This suggests that changes in density could be a key factor explaining how large-scale atmospheric changes impact biogeochemical processes, the researchers say.

Suga and Yamaguchi note further studies are needed to confirm this link. But for this to happen, continued international corroborative efforts are needed to gather global, long-term temperature and salinity data across various upper- depths.

Explore further

New maps of salinity reveal the impact of climate variability on oceans
More information: Ryohei Yamaguchi et al. Trend and Variability in Global Upper‐Ocean Stratification Since the 1960s, Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans (2019). DOI: 10.1029/2019JC015439
Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Understanding long-term trends in ocean layering (2020, January 30) retrieved 31 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-long-term-trends-ocean-layering.html
