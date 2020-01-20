January 20, 2020

LHCb explores the beauty of lepton universality

by Ana Lopes, CERN

The LHCb experiment at CERN. Credit: CERN

The LHCb collaboration has reported an intriguing new result in its quest to test a key principle of the Standard Model called lepton universality. Although not statistically significant, the finding—a possible difference in the behavior of different types of lepton particles—chimes with other previous results. If confirmed, as more data are collected and analyzed, the results would signal a crack in the Standard Model.

Lepton universality is the idea that all three types of charged lepton particles—electrons, muons and taus—interact in the same way with other particles. As a result, the different lepton types should be created equally often in particle transformations, or "decays," once differences in their mass are accounted for. However, some measurements of particle decays made by the LHCb team and other groups over the past few years have indicated a possible difference in their behavior. Taken separately, these measurements are not statistically significant enough to claim a breaking of lepton universality and hence a crack in the Standard Model, but it is intriguing that hints of a difference have been popping up in different particle decays and experiments.

The latest LHCb result is the first test of lepton universality made using the decays of beauty baryons—three-quark particles containing at least one beauty quark. Sifting through proton–proton collision data at energies of 7, 8 and 13 TeV, the LHCb researchers identified beauty baryons called Λb0 and counted how often they decayed to a proton, a charged kaon and either a muon and antimuon or an electron and antielectron.

The team then took the ratio between these two decay rates. If lepton universality holds, this ratio should be close to 1. A deviation from this prediction could therefore signal a violation of . Such a violation could be caused by the presence in the decays of a never-before-spotted particle not predicted by the Standard Model.

The team obtained a ratio slightly below 1 with a of about 1 , well below the 5 standard deviations needed to claim a real difference in the . The researchers say that the result points in the same direction as other results, which have observed hints that decays to a muon–antimuon pair occur less often than those to an electron–antielectron pair, but they also stress that much more data is needed to tell whether this oddity in the behavior of leptons is here to stay or not.

Explore further

How universal is (lepton) universality?
More information: Test of lepton universality with Λ0b→pK−ℓ+ℓ− decays, arXiv:1912.08139 [hep-ex] arxiv.org/abs/1912.08139

Read more on the LHCb site: lhcb-public.web.cern.ch/lhcb-public/

Provided by CERN
Citation: LHCb explores the beauty of lepton universality (2020, January 20) retrieved 20 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-lhcb-explores-beauty-lepton-universality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
