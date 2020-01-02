January 2, 2020

India targets new moon mission in 2020

India seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon's surface
India seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon's surface

India plans to make a fresh attempt to land an unmanned mission on the moon in 2020 after a failed bid last year, the head of the country's space programme said Wednesday.

Work is going "smoothly" on the Chandrayaan-3 mission to put a rover probe on the moon's surface, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman K. Sivan told a press conference.

"We are targeting the launch for this year but it may spillover to next year," Sivan said. Indian sources said authorities had set November as a provisional target for launch.

India seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to put a mission on the moon's surface and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.

The country's Chandrayaan-2 module crash-landed on the moon's surface in September.

Sivan said the new propulsion module, lander and surface rover would cost about $35 million, with a significantly higher outlay for the launch itself.

He added that India had chosen four candidate astronauts to take part in the country's first manned mission into orbit, pledged to take place by mid-2022.

The four are to start training in Russia later this month. Up to three astronauts are to take part in the mission, which will be one of the landmark projects scheduled for the 75th anniversary of India's independence from British rule.

Explore further

India locates lander lost on final approach to moon

© 2020 AFP

Citation: India targets new moon mission in 2020 (2020, January 2) retrieved 2 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-india-moon-mission.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gas degeneracy

Dec 16, 2019

Dark Matter Distrbution in Galaxies

Dec 16, 2019

New Storms on Jupiter, by Juno spacecraft

Dec 16, 2019

Influences on flattening

Dec 15, 2019

Heavyweight Black Hole

Dec 14, 2019

How to prepare my camera for a solar eclipse

Dec 13, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments