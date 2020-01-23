January 23, 2020

Image: Taal volcano blanketed by ash

by European Space Agency

Taal volcano blanketed by ash
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Philippines' Taal volcano erupted on 12 January 2020—spewing an ash plume approximately 15 km high and forcing large-scale evacuations in the nearby area.

This almost cloud-free image was captured today 23 January at 02:20 GMT (10:20 local time) by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, and shows the island, in the centre of the image, completely covered in a thick layer of ash.

This optical image has also been processed using the mission's short-wave infrared band to show the ongoing activity in the crater, visible in bright red. Ash blown by can be seen in Agoncillo, visible southwest of the Taal . Ash has also been recorded in other areas of the Batangas province, as well as Manila and Quezon.

According to The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology bulletin published today, sulphur dioxide emissions were measured at an average of around 140 tonnes. The Taal volcano still remains on alert level four, meaning an is possible in the coming hours or days. The highest alert level is five which indicates an eruption is taking place.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 50 000 people have been affected so far. In response to the eruption, the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated. The service uses satellite observations to help civil protection authorities and, in cases of disaster, the international humanitarian community, respond to emergencies.

Explore further

Philippine volcano still 'life threatening' despite lull
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Taal volcano blanketed by ash (2020, January 23) retrieved 23 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-image-taal-volcano-blanketed-ash.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's Oldest Impact Crater Identified

Jan 22, 2020

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Jan 21, 2020

Oldest material found on Earth?

Jan 21, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Jan 20, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 19, 2020

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

Jan 15, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments