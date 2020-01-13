January 13, 2020

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.

Yusaku Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, is accepting applications from " aged 20 or over" who want to enjoy life to the fullest.

The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming service.

The flamboyant entrepreneur said he agreed to the idea due to loneliness in .

"I have lived exactly as I've wanted to until now," said Maezawa, who has three children with two women.

"I'm 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman," he said in the ad.

Maezawa has also made a pitch on his Twitter account, saying: "Why not be the 'first woman' to travel to the ?"

The deadline to apply is January 17, 2020. He will make a final selection by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants.

Maezawa, formerly chief of online fashion company Zozo, which he sold to Yahoo! Japan last year, is known for buying pricey art.

He is scheduled to make a lunar trip in 2023 or later as the first private passenger on a voyage by entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Maezawa also plans to take about half a dozen artists with him on the trip, which will take them around the Moon without landing on it.

Explore further

Japan billionaire says 'free cash' tweet most shared of all time

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire (2020, January 13) retrieved 13 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-girlfriend-moon-japanese-billionaire.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
112 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Given my latitude/longitude & time, how can I get the angle between the sun & me?

11 hours ago

Definition of the IAU for the ecliptic plane

Jan 11, 2020

Colliding Neutron Stars Collapse into Black Holes

Jan 11, 2020

Large Synoptic Survey Telescope -> Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Jan 10, 2020

Energy in a Gravitational Wave

Jan 08, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jan 07, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments