January 8, 2020

New discovery will help fight lethal oilseed rape disease

by Loly Kotta-Loizou, University of Hertfordshire

New discovery will help fight lethal oilseed rape disease
Attribution: Germanywx

Researchers at the University of Hertfordshire have found a way to improve the resilience of oilseed rape and reduce the estimated £100m annual loss to phoma stem canker, one of the most important winter diseases of oilseed rape in the UK.

Published in Molecular Plant Microbe Interactions, researchers in the Department of Biological and Environmental Science found a previously undetected virus in Leptosphaeria biglobosa, a fungus that causes phoma stem canker in , which can potentially be exploited to improve the immune system of the plant and protect it against more aggressive fungi.

Oilseed belongs to the mustard or cabbage family and is a major source of vegetable oil, livestock feed and biodiesel worldwide. Phoma stem canker can be fatal to , cutting off their supply to food and water which often leads to premature aging and death.

"Our research is setting the groundwork for the biological control of phoma stem canker. What we've found can be used as part of an integrated pest management program aimed at reducing the severity of disease symptoms and improving yield, helping decrease the annual loss to disease every year," says Dr. loly Kotta-Loizou, visiting lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire.

Explore further

Field adult plant disease resistance can be assessed in young oilseed rape plants
More information: Unnati A. Shah et al. Mycovirus-Induced Hypervirulence of Leptosphaeria biglobosa Enhances Systemic Acquired Resistance to Leptosphaeria maculans in Brassica napus, Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (2019). DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-09-19-0254-R
Journal information: Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions

Provided by University of Hertfordshire
Citation: New discovery will help fight lethal oilseed rape disease (2020, January 8) retrieved 8 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-discovery-lethal-oilseed-rape-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments