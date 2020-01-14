January 14, 2020

Detoxification enzyme discovery could be used to target major crop contaminant

by John Innes Centre

crop
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Plants have evolved detoxification defence systems as protection against an array of environmental or pathogen-produced contaminants.

Compared with enzymes of primary metabolism, systems are more flexible and offer a potentially rich repertoire for agricultural and .

But examples of recruiting these systems for metabolic engineering of useful compounds are scarce.

In a new study, researchers used transcriptome analysis, virus-induced and biochemical assays, to isolate genes encoding a detoxification found in cotton.

The enzyme named SPG has evolved to synthesise defence compounds in the cytosol, the liquid element of the plant cell.

This study shows that SPG can degrade the mycotoxin DON which is produced by the pathogenic fungus Fusarium graminearum.

The widespread contamination of wheat, corn and other cereals by DON has devastating effects on food safety worldwide. Enzymes that can degrade these mycotoxins are badly needed to deal with this problem.

The team behind the research proposes that detoxification enzymes are a valuable source of new catalytic functions and that SPG, a standalone enzyme catalysing complex reactions, has the potential for toxin degradation, crop engineering and design of novel aromatics.

This study was carried out by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, ShanghaiTech University with input from the John Innes Centre.

The article, "Aromatization of natural products by a specialized detoxification enzyme," appears in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

Explore further

Oat pathogen defence discovery marks an important milestone
More information: Jin-Quan Huang et al. Aromatization of natural products by a specialized detoxification enzyme, Nature Chemical Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41589-019-0446-8
Journal information: Nature Chemical Biology

Provided by John Innes Centre
Citation: Detoxification enzyme discovery could be used to target major crop contaminant (2020, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-detoxification-enzyme-discovery-major-crop.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The number of atoms in an amount of a substance

1 hour ago

Questions about making galinstan

Jan 12, 2020

Producing Sodium Carbonate

Jan 10, 2020

Can molten metals dissolve metal oxides, or vice versa?

Jan 10, 2020

Is thinking about "possession" of electrons a bad habit for dealing with formal charges?

Jan 08, 2020

Safe Endothermic reactions for skin

Jan 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments