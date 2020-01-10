January 10, 2020

Deep learning, 3-D technology to improve structure modeling, create better drugs

by Chris Adam, Purdue University

Deep learning, 3D technology to improve structure modeling, create better drugs
DOVE, created by Purdue researchers, captures structural and energetic features of the interface of a protein docking model with a 3D box and judges if the model is more likely to be correct or incorrect using 3D convolutional neural network. Credit: Daisuke Kihara/Purdue University

Proteins are often called the working molecules of the human body. A typical body has more than 20,000 different types of proteins, each of which are involved in many functions essential to human life.

Now, Purdue University researchers have designed a novel approach to use deep learning to better understand how proteins interact in the body—paving the way to producing accurate structure models of protein interactions involved in various diseases and to design better drugs that specifically target protein interactions. The work is released online in Bioinformatics.

"To understand molecular mechanisms of functions of protein complexes, biologists have been using experimental methods such as X-rays and microscopes, but they are time- and resource-intensive efforts," said Daisuke Kihara, a professor of biological sciences and computer science in Purdue's College of Science, who leads the research team. "Bioinformatics researchers in our lab and other institutions have been developing for modeling protein complexes. One big challenge is that a computational method usually generates thousands of models, and choosing the correct one or ranking the models can be difficult."

Kihara and his team developed a system called DOVE, DOcking decoy selection with Voxel-based deep neural nEtwork, which applies deep learning principles to virtual models of protein interactions. DOVE scans the protein-protein interface of a model and then uses deep learning principles to distinguish and capture structural features of correct and incorrect models.

"Our work represents a major advancement in the field of bioinformatics," said Xiao Wang, a graduate student and member of the research team. "This may be the first time researchers have successfully used and 3-D features to quickly understand the effectiveness of certain protein models. Then, this information can be used in the creation of targeted drugs to block certain protein- interactions."

Explore further

Creating a global map of the protein shape universe
More information: Xiao Wang et al, Protein Docking Model Evaluation by 3D Deep Convolutional Neural Networks, Bioinformatics (2019). DOI: 10.1093/bioinformatics/btz870
Journal information: Bioinformatics

Provided by Purdue University
Citation: Deep learning, 3-D technology to improve structure modeling, create better drugs (2020, January 10) retrieved 10 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-deep-d-technology-drugs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments