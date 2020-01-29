January 29, 2020

Watching bat coronaviruses with next-generation sequencing

by American Society for Microbiology

virus
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In late 2019, a mysterious coronavirus—now called 2019-nCoV—began making people sick in Wuhan, China. Now the virus has spread to at least four other countries, including the United States, and killed at least nine people.

To monitor how viruses like this one spread and evolve in animal populations, researchers have been using next-generation sequencing (NGS). However, routine and large-scale surveillance with NGS can be both costly and laborious. It can also miss less abundant viral markers in the host sample. These challenges have driven geneticists to develop NGS-based strategies that are less expensive and more efficient.

This week in mSphere, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology, an international group of researchers describe how to use enrichment—one such emerging NGS strategy—for monitoring coronaviruses, especially those that originate in bats. The NGS is "enriched" with probes (or baits), which are tiny fragments of genetic material that find and bind to the viral DNA. These probes suggest a quick way to identify where the viral genetic material might be hiding.

In test sets of clinical samples, the probes successfully identified coronaviruses, and the researchers reported that their approach both increased sensitivity and reduced sequencing costs.

"We don't want to declare that enrichment is the panacea for all NGS challenges, but in this case, I do think it's a step in the right direction," said Lin-Fa Wang, Ph.D., who directs the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School, in Singapore. Wang led the study with Peng Zhou, Ph.D., a virologist at the Chinese Academy of Science's Center for Biosafety Mega-Science in Wuhan, China.

Coronaviruses in bats, says Wang, are particularly important to monitor. Many researchers believe that these viruses have the potential to infect other —and even people. The coronavirus that caused 2003's deadly outbreak of SARS, or , is closely related to those found in bats and likely originated with the animals. The same is true of the viruses behind a mysterious January 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China, and the 2018 of swine acute diarrhea syndrome, or SADS. Bats are also known reservoirs of the Ebola , Marburg virus, Nipah virus, and Hendra virus, even though they usually don't exhibit symptoms.

"Coronaviruses, especially those that are bat-borne, remain an important source of emerging ," Wang said. During times that are free of outbreaks, or what Wang calls "peace time," researchers can build up-to-date banks of probes associated with known forms of coronaviruses. During outbreaks, or "war time," they can use that information to track the evolution of viruses and spread of infections, in animal and even .

One challenge of using enriched NGS is that "you only find the viruses you know," Wang said. That's because the probes used to flag the viruses in the host sample genome are derived from previously identified sequences. However, the bat coronavirus, like all viruses, is constantly changing. If this approach is going to be useful for surveillance and tracking outbreaks, Wang said, then the library will need frequent updates.

"To really have enrichment NGS be successful," Wang said, "we need to treat our probe library as a living library. This will be an ongoing pursuit for us." He's optimistic that the work will pay off.

Explore further

Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Provided by American Society for Microbiology
Citation: Watching bat coronaviruses with next-generation sequencing (2020, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-coronaviruses-next-generation-sequencing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments