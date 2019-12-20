December 20, 2019

Wetlands will keep up with sea level rise to offset climate change

by Marine Biological Laboratory

Wetlands will keep up with sea level rise to offset climate change
Jianwu Tang measures greenhouse gas emissions from a salt marsh on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2013. Credit: Jianwu Tang

Coastal wetlands provide stunning views and are hosts to a vast array of biodiversity. But they also provide another service to the warming Earth: they capture carbon from the atmosphere and sequester it in their sediment at high rates. In the United States alone, coastal wetlands can offset the yearly carbon dioxide emissions from 800,000 cars. But as sea level rises with climate change, will coastal wetlands be overwhelmed, or will they retain their power as carbon sinks?

New research from the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) demonstrates that the wetlands will prevail. "We found even though sea level will continue to rise at different rates [from location to location], sediment accrual rates in will outpace sea level rise, " says MBL Ecosystems Center scientist Jianwu (Jim) Tang, senior author of the study, published in Nature Communications.

More importantly, the carbon sequestered in coastal wetlands will stay locked away as new sediment deposits on top, allowing the marshland to act as a vault for excess carbon in the environment, the study found.

Although coastal wetlands cover only about 2 percent of the ocean surface, they are estimated to sequester more than 50 percent of the carbon captured by the ocean per year. And they fix carbon in their sediments at rates 10 to 100 times higher than forests.

The key to the study's finding is that salt marshes be allowed to accrue sediment as they naturally would. However, humans have a track record of altering in ways that reduce their effectiveness to offset . Excessive nitrogen pollution from or building dikes to block tidal flows, for example, hamper the ability of marshes to sequester carbon. And coastal overdevelopment also destroys these natural carbon sinks.

A quick overview of the findings in: Wang, F., Lu, X., Sanders, C.J., and Tang, J. (2019) Tidal wetland resilience to sea level rise increases their carbon sequestration capacity in United States. Nat Commun 10, 5434, doi:10.1038/s41467-019-13294-z. Credit: Emily Greenhalgh, MBL

"We have to understand that coastal wetlands are so valuable," says Tang. "Yes, they are beautiful and attract fish and have a recreational purpose. But people don't realize that they have another, very important ecosystem value. Conservation and even restoration of wetlands, in some cases, will help us to increase and protect their function as carbon sinks to the benefit of society and the warming planet."

Explore further

As sea level rises, wetlands crank up their carbon storage
More information: Faming Wang et al, Author Correction: Tidal wetland resilience to sea level rise increases their carbon sequestration capacity in United States, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13800-3
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Marine Biological Laboratory
Citation: Wetlands will keep up with sea level rise to offset climate change (2019, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-wetlands-sea-offset-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments