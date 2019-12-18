Weather officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days
At least two dozen tornadoes hit the Southeast this week in a deadly outbreak of severe weather, assessments by the National Weather Service show.
Survey teams from regional weather service offices found evidence that twisters struck from western Louisiana to southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, with 10 tornadoes in Mississippi alone, according to reports issued online. Another nine touched down in Alabama, survey teams found.
Louisiana was hit by three twisters, and two struck Georgia.
The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado with winds of as much as 160 mph (258 kph) . It left a path 62 miles (100 kilometers) long and as wide as 400 yards (366) in Louisiana between the cities of DeRidder and Alexandria.
