December 6, 2019

Simple experiment explains magnetic resonance

by Iqbal Pittalwala, University of California - Riverside

Simple experiment explains magnetic resonance
Credit: University of California - Riverside

Physicists at University of California, Riverside, have designed an experiment to explain the concept of magnetic resonance. The project was carried out by undergraduate students in collaboration with local high school teachers.

A versatile technique employed in chemistry, physics, and materials research, describes a resonant excitation of electron or atomic nuclei spins residing in a magnetic field by means of electromagnetic waves. Magnetic also provides the basis for magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI—the central noninvasive tool in diagnostic medicine and medical research.

"Two of my developed the demonstration experiment based on a compass, an object everybody can relate to," said Igor Barsukov, an assistant professor in the UC Riverside Department of Physics and Astronomy, who supervised the project.

Barsukov explained the compass is placed in the middle of a wire coil that is fed with a small alternating voltage. A in the vicinity of the compass aligns its needle. When the fridge magnet is brought closer to the compass, the needle starts to oscillate at a "sweet spot." When the magnet is moved away from the sweet spot, the oscillation stops. This oscillation corresponds to magnetic resonance of the needle in the of the fridge magnet.

Simple experiment explains magnetic resonance
Experimental setup. Credit: UCR/Barsukov lab

"During outreach events for the broader public, people often share with us their concerns about MRI procedures they need to undergo in a hospital," Barsukov said. "They associate it with radiation. We wanted to design a hands-on, table-top experiment to alleviate their concerns and to provide a visual explanation for the underlying ."

Barsukov's team initiated a collaboration with the Physics Teacher Academy, a UCR-based program providing training for local high school teachers, to ensure it is also suitable for a high-school classroom.

"Close interaction with the teachers changed our perspective on what a good demonstration experiment aimed at improving scientific literacy should be," Barsukov said. "We decided to employ 3-D-printing techniques for the experimental setup and smartphone-based voltage generators. It reduces the time burden for instructors and makes the presentation more accessible and appealing to students."

Simple experiment explains magnetic resonance
Igor Barsukov (right) is seen here with coauthor David Nelson, an undergraduate student in Barsukov's lab at UC Riverside. Credit: UCR/Barsukov lab

The project was recently published in The Physics Teacher and presented in early November 2019 in the educational section of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials, a major conference in magnetism research.

"The project turned out to be truly synergistic," Barsukov said. "We learned a lot from the high school teachers we worked with and were able to design an exciting tool for outreach, which I can also use in my classes at UCR. Working on this project was a great lab experience for my students."

More information: Esther Cookson et al. Exploring Magnetic Resonance with a Compass, The Physics Teacher (2019). DOI: 10.1119/1.5135797

Provided by University of California - Riverside

Citation: Simple experiment explains magnetic resonance (2019, December 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-simple-magnetic-resonance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Small magnets reveal big secrets
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)