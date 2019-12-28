December 28, 2019

Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage

Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage
In this Jan. 1. 2017 file photo, confetti falls as people celebrate the new year in New York's Times Square. This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and students press the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to next year. "On New Year's Eve, we look back and reflect on the dominant themes of the past year, and seek hope and inspiration as we look forward," Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said in a statement Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 announcing the plan. He said the honorees "are working to solve this global problem through science." (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

This year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will spotlight efforts to combat climate change when high school science teachers and students press the button that begins the famous 60-second ball drop and countdown to next year.

"On New Year's Eve, we look back and reflect on the dominant themes of the past year, and seek hope and inspiration as we look forward," Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said in a statement Saturday announcing the plan. The honorees, he said, "are working to solve this global problem through science."

Jared Fox, who teaches at the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, and seniors Ricardo Herrera and Diane Arevalo are working on a clean-air and greening project in the school's Upper Manhattan neighborhood.

Aida Rosenbaum, a Bronx Latin School teacher, and seniors Daniel Soto and Van Troy Ulloa led a fundraising walk to raise money for places without .

Young climate activists gained new prominence this year, when Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg sparked school strikes around the world after she began skipping class to press for more action on fighting global warming.

She created a memorable moment at a U.N. climate summit this fall when she repeatedly scolded world leaders: "How dare you!" Time magazine later chose the 16-year-old Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

But 2019 also was a year of setbacks and disappointment for climate activists.

The Trump administration began the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris agreement to curb emissions, and marathon U.N. talks this month ended with no major breakthrough as large-scale polluters balked at intensifying the fight against global warming.

The Times Square New Year's Eve bash and broadcast is also set to feature entertainers including Post Malone, K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

Explore further

Young people take to the streets for climate: Who are they?

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Science teachers, students get Times Square New Year's stage (2019, December 28) retrieved 29 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-science-teachers-students-square-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments