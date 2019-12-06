December 6, 2019

Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off Friday heading for the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled at 2:34 p.m. (0934 GMT) atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.

The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the , which currently has six aboard—NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka.

