Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station
An automatic Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies successfully blasted off Friday heading for the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off as scheduled at 2:34 p.m. (0934 GMT) atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
It successfully entered a designated preliminary orbit and is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.
The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard—NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia's Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka.
