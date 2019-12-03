December 3, 2019

Rezone marine parks to better conserve sharks

by University of Western Australia

shark
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A lack of habitat protection is hindering our ability to manage the conservation of endangered open-ocean sharks in Australian waters, according to new research by The University of Western Australia.

The research, published in Global Ecology and Conservation, found that making minor changes to marine parks could make a big difference to and many other open-ocean shark .

Lead author Charlotte Birkmanis, a and Ph.D. candidate from UWA's Oceans Institute and School of Biological Sciences, said sharks were the peak predators of the world's oceans.

"Sharks are essential to the health of our oceans and to the fisheries that billions of people worldwide depend on," Ms Birkmanis said.

"Sharks are also valuable to tourism, with shark diving alone bringing in $25.5 million in Australia annually."

By analyzing commercial fisheries' catch data and environmental parameters, the study found shark hotspots around Australia for seven species of open-ocean sharks.

"The research shows that we are only protecting one percent of these hotspots in our marine park network and all of these areas are exposed to fishing pressure," Ms Birkmanis said.

"The study highlights that if we rezone our existing marine parks to reduce fishing in these hotspots we could give makos and other species a haven in Australian waters.

"The endangered mako shark has been shown to repeatedly return to certain habitats for extended periods and by protecting these hotspots we can give these species a safe haven in Australian waters."

Explore further

Decline in tiger shark population defies expectations
More information: Charlotte A. Birkmanis et al. Shark conservation hindered by lack of habitat protection, Global Ecology and Conservation (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.gecco.2019.e00862
Provided by University of Western Australia
Citation: Rezone marine parks to better conserve sharks (2019, December 3) retrieved 3 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-rezone-marine-sharks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Nov 27, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

How can light hit one part of a ganglion cell but not another part?

Nov 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments