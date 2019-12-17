December 17, 2019

Newly discovered protein gives signal for virus infection

by University of Zurich

Newly discovered protein gives signal for virus infection
In human cells of the lung epithelium where the gene for Mib1 is knocked out, the uncoating of the viral DNA is blocked and the adenoviruses remained stuck at the pore structures outside of the nucleus, which prevents viral infection. Credit: University of Zurich

Viruses have been part of animals and humans for eons. When viruses invade a cell, they can infiltrate the nucleus with their genome and become part of the genome of the infected organism. Viruses transfer their genes between various organisms, as well as between tissues containing well-differentiated cells inside a living creature. But how they uncoat their well-packed genes and release them to cause infection is largely unknown.

Mib1 protein systematically controls virus infection

The research group of Urs Greber, professor at the Institute of Molecular Life Sciences of the University of Zurich (UZH), has now for the first time identified a protein in that is key for successful viral DNA uncoating: the ubiquitin-ligase Mind bomb 1 (Mib1). "The protein enables adenoviruses to uncoat their DNA and discharge it into the nucleus—which is necessary for successful infection," says Greber. If the protein is not produced or fails to work properly, the can penetrate into the cell and reach the nuclear membrane, but they remain stuck on the porous structures of the nuclear envelope. "This finding opens up a new possibility for developing anti-viral therapies that block Mib1 in well differentiated ," says Greber. At present, there are no effective drugs to combat these widespread viruses.

Looking for door handle at nucleus entrance

Researchers found the protein by switching off most of the genes in human cells of the lung epithelium using RNA interference one by one, and then testing whether adenoviruses could infect the cells. "When we inhibited the gene for Mib1 or knocked it out using CRISPR-Cas technology, the virus infection rate declined drastically. Practically all adenoviruses remained stuck at the pore structures outside of the nucleus," says Greber. As soon as these cells, after genetic interventions, produced small amounts of Mib1 again, the Mib1 reached the viruses at the nuclear pores, and the viruses uncoated their genes and infected the cells.

Newly discovered protein gives signal for virus infection
Without the signal to uncoat their DNA, the adenoviruses (red) are stopped at the nuclear pore complexes of the human cell (green). Credit: Michael Bauer, University of Zurich

Adenoviruses: Life-threatening for people with weakened immune systems

Adenoviruses are widespread in humans and many animals. In humans, they can cause infections in the respiratory system and the , as well as the kidney, liver, eyes and blood cells. For healthy people, the viruses are not life-threatening—the viruses simply settle in , where they remain for months without damaging the cells or tissue. In a person with a weakened , however—for example stem-cell or organ transplant recipients—adenoviruses can easily spread to other cells and become life-threatening.

Explore further

Cells help viruses during cell entry
More information: Michael Bauer et al, The E3 Ubiquitin Ligase Mind Bomb 1 Controls Adenovirus Genome Release at the Nuclear Pore Complex, Cell Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2019.11.064
Journal information: Cell Reports

Provided by University of Zurich
Citation: Newly discovered protein gives signal for virus infection (2019, December 17) retrieved 17 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-newly-protein-virus-infection.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sodium Potassium Pump's role in Breathing?

Dec 13, 2019

Dinosaur tail found preserved in amber, what can we learn?

Dec 11, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Dec 11, 2019

Are Essential Oils Effective?

Dec 10, 2019

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Dec 05, 2019

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments