December 4, 2019

Study finds native bees turning to polystyrene for nesting places

by Lucien Wilkinson, Curtin University

polystyrene
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New Curtin University research has found that polystyrene can serve as a nesting place for native bees, which are able to exploit the man-made material for their own benefit.

The study, published today in peer-reviewed journal Apidologie, observed a species of solitary cavity-nesting bee native to southwest Western Australia and found they nested en masse in over successive generations.

Study author Ph.D. student Kit Prendergast, from Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the study was the first time a species of the worldwide bee family, Colletidae, was observed to nest in polystyrene.

"My research reveals how native bees are modifying their behavior in response to the man-made materials that are now a pervasive part of our environment," Ms Prendergast said.

"Plastic is typically associated with wildlife deaths, however my observations of this Australian bee, known as Hylaeus (Euprosopoides) ruficeps kalamundae, suggest that man-made materials may be exploited by wild animals to their benefit."

Another study conducted by Ms Prendergast involving traditional wooden bee nesting blocks found only five created by this species, yet there were hundreds of bees nesting in the polystyrene .

Ms Prendergast said the findings were all the more surprising given polystyrene was unlike anything bees would have encountered in their . Although in many locations cavity-nesting bees are suffering from a lack of natural nesting options due to trees being cleared for agricultural and , she said there were many suitable nesting trees near the sites where these observations occurred.

"If future studies confirm that nesting in polystyrene is adaptive for these bees, it suggests a potential nesting material for native bees suffering from a lack of natural nesting resources as trees are cleared for agricultural and urban development," Ms Prendergast said.

"However, to prevent this becoming an 'evolutionary trap,' it is important to conduct studies in how the offspring survive in this material.

"In the meantime, builders and those in construction should be aware that may nest in polystyrene insulation, and this study suggests they should keep an eye out before sealing up insulation, thereby entombing the bees.

"It is recommended that polystyrene insulation should be prevented from being exposed to the bees during their activity season from late spring to summer."

Explore further

Study finds tiny cavities in Banksia trees are nests for native bees
More information: Kit S. Prendergast. Scientific note: mass-nesting of a native bee Hylaeus (Euprosopoides) ruficeps kalamundae (Cockerell, 1915) (Hymenoptera: Colletidae: Hylaeinae) in polystyrene, Apidologie (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s13592-019-00722-8
Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Study finds native bees turning to polystyrene for nesting places (2019, December 4) retrieved 4 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-native-bees-polystyrene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about neuroscience and psychology

14 hours ago

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Nov 27, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments