December 31, 2019

Plants model more efficient thermal cooling method

by Washington University in St. Louis

Plants model more efficient thermal cooling method
Patricia Weisensee and her lab studied the temperature and evaporative behavior of a drop pinned to a vertical surface. Credit: Weisensee Lab

When drops of water touch the surface of a lotus flower leaf, they form beads and roll off, collecting dust particles along the way. In contrast, water droplets on a rose petal also form beads, but remain pinned to the petal's surface. A mechanical engineer at Washington University in St. Louis combined the two concepts to find a more efficient way for droplets to evaporate from a surface.

Patricia Weisensee, assistant professor of mechanical engineering & materials science in the McKelvey School of Engineering, initially planned to establish a pattern on a surface that would both repel liquid, similar to the lotus leaf, or pin , similar to the rose petal, to influence wetting during droplet impact, such as during rain. Like the lotus leaf, when water impacts a repellent—or superhydrophobic—surface, droplets easily rebound, similar to rain on treated windshields.

In heat transfer and evaporation, these are very inefficient due to a short contact time between the water and the surface. Conversely, when liquid comes in contact with a hydrophilic surface that can be wetted, it spreads over the surface, forms a liquid puddle and takes a long time to evaporate. Weisensee wanted to create a surface with both repelling and wetting properties that would create small sub-droplets, combining the advantages of both types of surfaces: droplet pinning and evaporation on the wetting surface without the risk of flooding the entire repelling surface. She then observed their behavior to learn more about evaporation as a cooling method for thermal management of high-tech electronic devices.

Results of her work were published online Dec. 20 in Langmuir.

Explore further

Solving a condensation mystery
More information: Wenliang Qi et al. Evaporation of Sessile Water Droplets on Horizontal and Vertical Biphobic Patterned Surfaces, Langmuir (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b02853
Journal information: Langmuir

Provided by Washington University in St. Louis
Citation: Plants model more efficient thermal cooling method (2019, December 31) retrieved 31 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-efficient-thermal-cooling-method.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
65 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chemistry Question: Bad idea to clean cat urine (smells like ammonia) with bleach?

Dec 17, 2019

Easy way to make carbonic acid from other chemicals

Dec 17, 2019

How To Name of Mixture of a Solid and a Liquid

Dec 17, 2019

Setting up an experiment for a chemical reaction

Dec 16, 2019

Why does my Patton-Reeder indicator immediately turn blue? (Ca2 conc.)

Dec 13, 2019

Question about the bond MO's for diatomic early 2nd period elements

Dec 13, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments