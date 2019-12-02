Nearly 200 countries attend ambitious climate talks

December 2, 2019

Attendees queue at one of the security control at the COP25 climate talks summit in Madrid, Monday Dec. 2, 2019. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the world's efforts to stop climate change have been "utterly inadequate" so far and there is a danger global warming could pass the "point of no return." Delegates from almost 200 countries will try to put the finishing touches on the rules governing the 2015 Paris climate accord at the COP25 climate talks Dec. 2-13 meeting. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Delegates from almost 200 countries have begun a two-week international climate conference in Madrid that seeks to step up efforts to stop global warming.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the efforts so far are insufficient to overcome the "point of no return" in .

"What is lacking is ," Guterres told reporters on the eve of the COP25 meeting, which opened Monday.

The summit, which moved to the Spanish capital after Chile had to pull out amid anti-government protests, aims to put the finishing touches to the rules governing the 2015 Paris accord.

That involves creating a functioning international emissions-trading system and compensating for losses they suffer from rising sea levels and other consequences of climate change.

Attendees queue at one of the security control at the COP25 climate talks summit in Madrid, Monday Dec. 2, 2019. Delegates from almost 200 countries have begun a two-week international climate conference in Madrid that seeks to step-up efforts to stop global warming. The opening of the COP25 summit came as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the efforts so far are insufficient to overcome the "point of no return" in climate change. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

