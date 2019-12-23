December 23, 2019 report

Astronomers study peculiar kinematics of multiple stellar populations in Messier 80

by Tomasz Nowakowski , Phys.org

Astronomers study peculiar kinematics of multiple stellar populations in Messier 80
Color-magnitude diagram (CMD) of the stars in NGC 6093 for which radial velocities from MUSE are available. Credit: Kamann et al., 2019.

Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), astronomers have investigated one of the Milky Way's globular clusters, Messier 80. The new study concentrated on peculiar kinematics of Messier 80's multiple stellar population and provides important information about the cluster's formation and evolution. The research was published December 12 on arXiv.org.

Observations of globular clusters (GCs) in the Milky Way galaxy are of high importance for astronomers as they are among the oldest objects in the universe. Therefore, they are perceived as natural laboratories for the study of stellar evolution processes.

Located some 32,600 away in the constellation Scorpius, Messier 80 (also known as M80 or NGC 6093) is a galactic globular cluster containing several hundred thousand stars. The cluster is known to host multiple stellar populations showcasing diﬀerences in their light-element abundances like carbon, nitrogen or oxygen.

Previous observations of Messier 80 have shown that its three stellar populations not only vary in their light-element abundances but also appear to be unusually distributed. It was found that the primordial population is more centrally concentrated than the intermediate population (in terms of nitrogen enrichment), which is more centrally concentrated than the extreme population.

Such distribution makes Messier 80 atypical among other GCs in the Milky Way, and suggests complex formation and evolutionary history. In order to better understand how this cluster formed and evolved, a team of astronomers led by Sebastian Kamann of Liverpool John Moores University, U.K., investigated its internal kinematics. For this purpose, they analyzed from VLT's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) and photometry from HST.

"In this work, we study the kinematics of the populations and investigate if they hold further clues on the dynamical evolution of NGC 6093. With this aim, we combine the photometry of Dalessandro et al. (2018a) with MUSE (Bacon et al. 2010) integral ﬁeld spectroscopy," the astronomers wrote in the paper.

The researchers derived of a suﬃciently large sample of stars to conduct analysis for each of the three stellar populations. They found that all three populations are rotating and have consistent (projected) rotation axis orientations. However, the extreme (with the highest nitrogen enrichment) turns out to have a higher projected rotation velocity than the remaining two.

According to the authors of the paper, the populations of Messier 80 may diﬀer in their intrinsic rotation properties and may have diﬀerent angular momenta. This hypothesis would explain the observed kinematics. However, given that no process is known that could induce such variations during the evolution of a , the astronomers assume that they were imprinted during the formation of Messier 80.

"Using axisymmetric Jeans models, we show that these ﬁndings can be explained from the radial distributions of the populations if they possess diﬀerent angular momenta. Our ﬁndings suggest that the populations formed with primordial kinematical diﬀerences," the researchers explained.

In concluding remarks, it was noted that the presented scenario needs further investigation. For instance, high-resolution spectroscopic observations would provide more detailed information about the kinematics and the chemistry of Messier 80's stellar populations.

Explore further

Multiple stellar populations found in the cluster NGC 1866
More information: The peculiar kinematics of the multiple populations in the globular cluster Messier 80 (NGC 6093), arXiv:1912.06158 [astro-ph.SR] arxiv.org/abs/1912.06158

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Astronomers study peculiar kinematics of multiple stellar populations in Messier 80 (2019, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-astronomers-peculiar-kinematics-multiple-stellar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gas degeneracy

Dec 16, 2019

Dark Matter Distrbution in Galaxies

Dec 16, 2019

New Storms on Jupiter, by Juno spacecraft

Dec 16, 2019

Influences on flattening

Dec 15, 2019

Heavyweight Black Hole

Dec 14, 2019

How to prepare my camera for a solar eclipse

Dec 13, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments