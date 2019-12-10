December 10, 2019

New aluminum hydroxide stable at extremely high pressure

by Ehime University

New aluminium hydroxide stable at extremely high pressure
The crystal structure of ε-AlOOH. Credit: Ehime Univeristy

A new hydrous phase, ε-AlOOH, was observed to be stable at pressures above 200 GPa. The stability of ε-AlOOH at extremely high pressures may affect the modeling results of the internal structure and deep water circulation of some extra-solar planets, such as terrestrial super-Earths, because the hydroxide may store water in these regions.

Hydrogen is the most in the universe and it plays important roles in the structure, dynamics, and evolution of the planets. Hydrogen is transported into deep mantle regions as a hydrous mineral via the subduction of oceanic plates. To better understand the global hydrogen circulation in the Earth's mantle, a number of experiments were conducted on the stability of hydrous phases under lower mantle conditions. Recent discoveries of new high-pressure hydrous minerals have extended the stability field of hydrous phases toward wider pressure, temperature and compositional ranges, suggesting the existence and the important roles of water in the deepest region of the Earth's mantle. However, there have been few studies on hydrous minerals in the multicomponent system relevant to the actual subducting slabs under the pressure and temperature conditions of the lower parts of the Earth's mantle and of those in other planetary interiors.

We conducted in-situ X-ray diffraction experiments on major hydrous phases in the Earth's lower mantle, CaCl2-type d-AlOOH, and its solid solutions with FeOOH and MgSiO4H2 at pressures up to ~270 GPa, far higher than those of the Earth's . High pressure–temperature (P–T) conditions were achieved by techniques using a multi-anvil (MA) apparatus and a laser-heated diamond anvil cell (DAC) in a wide range of pressures of up to 270 GPa and temperatures of up to 2,500 K (Table S1).

Above 190 GPa at 2500 K, we observed that d-AlOOH transitioned to a new phase, named e-AlOOH. We also found that hydroxides formed solid solutions over a wide composition range in the AlOOH–FeOOH–MgSiO4H2system, which accommodates the major elements in terrestrial rocks. Thus water could be stored in these hydroxides in the deep interiors of the Earth, terrestrial super-Earths, and the rocky cores of some icy planets, irrespective of their composition models.

Explore further

Circulation of water in deep Earth's interior
More information: M. Nishi et al. Solid Solution and Compression Behavior of Hydroxides in the Lower Mantle, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2019). DOI: 10.1029/2019JB018146
Provided by Ehime University
Citation: New aluminum hydroxide stable at extremely high pressure (2019, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-aluminum-hydroxide-stable-extremely-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

18 hours ago

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 27, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 25, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments