December 5, 2019

Alcohol tolerance may have saved our ancestors from extinction

by University of Exeter

Alcohol tolerance may have saved our ancestors from extinction
"Humans and alcohol: a long and social affair" (book poster). Credit: Hockings & Dunbar

The ability to process alcohol may have saved humanity's ancestors from extinction, a new book suggests.

About ten million years ago, our African ape ancestors were eating fallen fruits on the —many of which would have begun to ferment and become alcoholic.

At the time, ape populations were crashing in the face of competition with monkey species which were able to eat unripe —which apes, like humans, struggle to digest.

What seems to have saved at least one line of apes, the book says, was a that allowed them to process , meaning they could begin eating overripe fruits.

Monkeys are unable to tolerate the ethanol in such fruits, and this new source of calories might have brought apes back from the brink.

The book—"Humans and alcohol: a long and social affair"—looks at the history of our relationship with alcohol, from our evolutionary past to the present.

"Even today we see great apes eating fermented fruit and even drinking palm wine produced by humans," said co-author Dr. Kim Hockings, of Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"It's hard to be certain of why they do this, and this reflects the complex history of our own relationship with alcohol.

"One interesting point is that the alcohol level in fallen fruit is usually about 1-4% - something like weak beer—yet much of the alcohol consumed by humans today is far stronger than this.

"As with other substances like salt and sugar, the problem may not be the substance itself but the concentrations we now have access to."

The book says alcohol is often viewed only as a "social problem" or as a means to get drunk—but this overlooks its importance in the social fabric of many societies both past and present.

"Alcohol has played an important role in how humans have used feasting to create and maintain their relationships," said Robin Dunbar, Professor of Evolutionary Psychology at the University of Oxford.

"Across cultures and in different time periods, it has consistently been a major part of the way humans socialise with each other.

"Increasingly, alcohol is viewed as a medical issue, but alcohol abuse is only a small part of a much wider social pattern of alcohol use by humans."

Many other species are known to consume and process alcohol, and the researchers' next goal is to test ethanol levels in wild fruits.

The book, co-authored and co-edited by Dr. Hockings and Professor Dunbar, draws on expertise from fields including anthropology, archaeology, history, psychology and biology.

It is released today (Thursday) in the UK, and on January 5 in the US.

Explore further

Monkeys like alcohol at low concentrations, but probably not due to the calories
More information: To buy a copy, visit the Oxford University Press website.
Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Alcohol tolerance may have saved our ancestors from extinction (2019, December 5) retrieved 5 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-alcohol-tolerance-ancestors-extinction.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about neuroscience and psychology

Dec 04, 2019

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Nov 27, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments