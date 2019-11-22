November 22, 2019

Spacewalking astronauts repairing cosmic ray detector

by Marcia Dunn

Spacewalking astronauts repairing cosmic ray detector
In this photo provided by NASA Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan work to revitalize a cosmic ray detector at the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (NASA via AP)

Spacewalking astronauts ventured out for the second week in a row Friday to repair a cosmic ray detector, this time actually cutting into the $2 billion instrument.

The International Space Station's Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan needed to slice through eight stainless steel tubes, using hardware store-type bolt cutters. That will set the stage to install new coolant pumps during the third spacewalk on Dec. 2.

NASA likens the to heart bypass surgery. At least four spacewalks are needed to fix the spectrometer, on the hunt for elusive dark matter and antimatter for 8 ½ years. Without a new cooling system, the experiment—led by a Nobel laureate—would end.

NASA considers these the most complicated spacewalks since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions a few decades ago. The spectrometer was not designed to be operated on in orbit.

A zip tie got away from Parmitano—floating harmlessly into space—as he struggled to free power cables buried in the spectrometer. Mission Control told him not to worry about it.

Parmitano, an Italian, and Morgan, an American, began the repair work last week. They spent years training for the operation before launching in July.

The 7 ½-ton (6,800-kilogram) spectrometer rode to the during shuttle Endeavour's final mission in 2011. If successful, the repairs will keep the device working throughout the life of the station, or another five to 10 years.

Explore further

Astronauts start spacewalk series to fix cosmic ray detector

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Spacewalking astronauts repairing cosmic ray detector (2019, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-spacewalking-astronauts-cosmic-ray-detector.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

In the power spectrum, why is the peak frequency at the first harmonic

6 hours ago

Meteor Storm Possible Thursday Night November 21-22

6 hours ago

Neutron Star core

18 hours ago

Molten planetary core

Nov 20, 2019

Help With Simple Orbital Modeling

Nov 20, 2019

Could S5-HVS1keep its planets?

Nov 18, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments