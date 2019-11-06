November 6, 2019

Schools reopen in New Delhi with air pollution falling

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, vehicles wait for a signal at a crossing as the city enveloped in smog in New Delhi, India. Authorities in New Delhi are restricting the use of private vehicles on the roads under an "odd-even" scheme based on license plates to control vehicular pollution as the national capital continues to gasp under toxic smog. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Schools have reopened in the Indian capital with toxic air level coming down by more than half since authorities declared a health emergency last Friday.

With blowing away pollutants, the air quality index at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi read 155 on Wednesday as compared to 500 over the weekend that was 10 times the recommended WHO level.

Air pollution in New Delhi peaks around Nov. 1 due to smog from festival fireworks and smoke from the burning of stubbles in .

But the battle is not over as authorities tackle a large amount of toxic foam floating in the Yamuna River, caused partly by high ammonia levels emanating from industrial pollutants. A weekend Hindu festival saw thousands of devotees offering prayers standing in the foam.

