November 13, 2019

Rational transparent conductor design provides a boost to carbon nanotubes application

by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

Rational transparent conductor design provides a boost to carbon nanotubes application
Scientists at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) chose to address this by developing a novel rational design of unifying a multilayered combination of films with carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, transition metal oxides and carbon nanotube fibers. Credit: Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

An international team of scientists led by researchers from the Laboratory of Nanomaterials at the Skoltech Center for Photonics and Quantum Materials (CPQM) has rationally designed a novel p-type flexible transparent conductor using single-walled carbon nanotubes. This opens new avenues for its applications in next generation opto-electronics and energy technologies. The results of the study were published in Nano Energy.

Most of the optical and encountered daily are constituted of . However, all the presently available transparent conductors are n-type semiconductors, thus restricting technological advancement. The emergence of carbon nanotubes as p-type transparent conductors has been promising. Its further development will be tremendously instrumental for various opto-electronics and energy technologies.

The Skoltech team together with its partners from Aalto University (Finland), DLR Institute of Networked Energy Systems (Germany) and Tallinn University of Technology (Estonia) utilized this newly developed p-type transparent conductor in solar cells. "We discovered the use of thin multicomponent layers and the introduction of fibers in a dramatic improvement in the p-type transparent conductor development. Moreover, carbon nanotube fibers by themselves can be used as a replacement for traditional metal contacts. However, the most fascinating result was the solar cells fabricated at using the developed p-type transparent conductor and , which are classified specially as hybrid devices and yield a record power conversion efficiency (conversion efficiency of sunlight to electricity) of 8.8 percent. This is an effective 16 percent increase over the traditional amorphous silicon solar cells, thus highlighting the efficacy of the developed p-type transparent conductor. We have progressed from the initial 1.6 percent and 3.4 percent reported previously in 2016 and 2018 respectively to 8.8 percent in 2019 using our newly developed p-type transparent conductor for such hybrid thin film ," says the first author of the study and Ph.D. Student at Skoltech, Pramod M. Rajanna.

"We have developed a transparent conductor with a state-of-the-art sheet resistance of 17 Ω/sq at a transmittance of 90 percent in the middle of the visible spectrum and a high degree of mechanical flexibility. The newly developed conductor is certainly revolutionary for various single-walled carbon nanotube applications. We anticipate that this will open new avenues for its application in widespread technologies such as optoelectronics, photonics and energy," explains Albert Nasibulin, Professor of RAS and Head of Skoltech's Laboratory of Nanomaterials.

Explore further

Scientists develop a novel method to fine-tune the properties of carbon nanotubes
More information: Pramod M. Rajanna et al. Rational design of highly efficient flexible and transparent p-type composite electrode based on single-walled carbon nanotubes, Nano Energy (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.nanoen.2019.104183
Journal information: Nano Energy

Provided by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
Citation: Rational transparent conductor design provides a boost to carbon nanotubes application (2019, November 13) retrieved 13 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-rational-transparent-conductor-boost-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stainless steel or Aluminum with stainess steel finish more durable?

1 hour ago

1018 carbon steel tensile test explanation

Nov 10, 2019

2D advection-dispersion velocity component for fluid flow in a pipe

Nov 08, 2019

Joule-Thomson Coefficient

Nov 07, 2019

Process design of vapor-liquid separation drums

Nov 06, 2019

Design Process flowsheet using ASPEN PLUS

Nov 04, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments