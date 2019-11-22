November 22, 2019

Changing experiences of the natural world

by University of Leeds

nature
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Digital innovations have the potential to bring people closer to nature, to help ensure there is the necessary strong public support for conservation measures. Author Professor Les Firbank, from the University of Leeds' School of Biology and Global Food and Environment Institute, said: "Our growing digital connection to wildlife, aided by broadcasters such as David Attenborough, may be crucial to securing broad public support for the protection of wildlife, which we are currently driving to extinction at record rates.

"In future, expertise in and digital innovation are likely to be as important as expertise in conservation biology, to ensure the values and culture of a community are placed at the heart of the protection of nature.

"Urbanisation is changing our cultural relationships with wildlife, and this has to be taken into account by nature conservation organisations if conservation is to be successful into the future."

"The growing popularity of rewilding may well be a reflection of humanity's changing view of ourselves, seeing humans as separate to nature, rather than as part of it.

"We need to defend and rebuild our connections with nature to help shape a culture that recognises the need to conserve wildlife.

Examples of digital innovation taking place today include:

  • Fitness apps that compare people to (such as )
  • Live feeds for nests, birds, mammals, from urban through to wild nature (including at the University of Leeds)
  • Gamification of simple experiments on habitat management in gardens (e.g. providing bird food)
  • Virtual reality experiences of climate change and wild lands (e.g. virtual planet)
  • Creating local wildlife hubs linked through social media, such as people tracking the number of birds killed by pet cats or sightings of foxes and other predators

Professor Firbank added: "Agriculture is the biggest driver of global biodiversity loss, and it has led us to the extinction crisis we face today.

"Increasing urbanization means that fewer people are experiencing nature through traditional, extensive farming, and instead they are experiencing a form of wild-nature through digital media."

Explore further

Spending time in nature can improve children's confidence
More information: Les G. Firbank. The Changing Cultural Dimensions of Biodiversity Conservation, One Earth (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.oneear.2019.10.023
Provided by University of Leeds
Citation: Changing experiences of the natural world (2019, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-natural-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Effects of a Change of Direction of the Rotation of the Earth?

Nov 21, 2019

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 19, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Nov 19, 2019

M7.1 Molucca Sea, Northern Indonesia

Nov 16, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Nov 14, 2019

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

Nov 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments