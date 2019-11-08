NASA finds a stronger Matmo headed for landfall

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a panoramic image of 3 tropical cyclones in the northern hemisphere. Cyclone Matmo (left) in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean, Typhoon Nakri (center) in the South China Sea, and Tropical Storm Halong (right) in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Matmo strengthened from a tropical storm to a storm with hurricane-force in the overnight hours of Nov. 7. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean and found Matmo appeared more organized. Warnings are in effect in northeastern India and Bangladesh as Matmo approaches.

The India Meteorological Service (IMS) has issued a cyclone watch for the Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Odisha is a state in India. Odisha has 301 miles (485 kilometers) of coastline along the Bay of Bengal from Balasore to Ganjam. West Bengal is on the eastern bottleneck of India. It extends from the Himalayas (in the north) to the Bay of Bengal in the south. IMS said, "Matmo is expected to cross the West Bengal—Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by midnight of November 9 [local time]."

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Matmo to make landfall near the border of India and Bangladesh on Saturday, Nov. 9 and continue moving inland.

