November 4, 2019

NASA provides an infrared analysis of Tropical Cyclone Maha

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Nov. 4, 2019 at 4:45 a.m. EDT (0945 UTC) the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed areas (in red) around Maha's center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as  minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA infrared imagery revealed Tropical Cyclone Maha was still a powerful storm as it continued moving through the Arabian Sea in the Northern Indian Ocean.

On Nov. 4 at 4:45 a.m. EDT (0945 UTC the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite used to analyze the strength of storms within the tropical cyclone. NASA researches these storms to determine how they rapidly intensify, develop and behave.

Tropical cyclones are made of up hundreds of thunderstorms, and infrared data can show where the strongest storms are located. They can do that because infrared data provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach highest into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

MODIS found those strongest storms were circling the center of circulation where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). NASA research has found that cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms with the potential to generate .

On Nov. 4 at 4 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Tropical Cyclone Maha had maximum sustained winds near 100 knots (115 mph /185 kph). It was located near 18.5 degrees north latitude and 64.4 degrees east longitude, about 405 miles south-southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. Maha was moving to the northwest.

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Maha will move west-northwest and continue to strengthen. The will then turn to the east and weaken rapidly, before making landfall in northwestern India.

Explore further

NASA finds Tropical Storm Maha's heavy rain potential over Lakshadweep
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA provides an infrared analysis of Tropical Cyclone Maha (2019, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-nasa-infrared-analysis-tropical-cyclone.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
