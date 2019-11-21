November 21, 2019

Mathematician develops model to control spread of aquatic invasive species

by University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Mathematician develops model to control spread of aquatic invasive species
Credit: University of Tennessee

Adjusting the water flow rate in a river can prevent invasive species from moving upstream and expanding their range. An applied mathematician at UT has developed a partial differential equation model to find the desired flow rate to reduce invasive populations.

The is detailed in a new paper by Suzanne Lenhart, Chancellor's Professor and James R. Cox Professor of Mathematics, published in Mathematics.

"Invasives pose a serious threat to native habitats and species, especially in aquatic environments," said Lenhart. "Using optimal control techniques in a model with realistic hydrology features, we illustrated how to adjust the flow rate in a river to keep an invasive species from moving upstream."

Mathematical models like the PDE model in this study, which represents an invasive population in a river, can give insight into new management strategies. Current strategies to prevent upstream expansion of invasive species include electric fences or nets in the river, but these are not the only management actions that can be taken.

River flow affects species survival success in habitats. Lower flow rates increase the chance of a species persisting, and higher flow rates inhibit success by limiting the species's range and chance of survival. This study investigates how water discharge rates, controlled by water release mechanisms like dams, can force the downstream while minimizing the cost of management.

"With our model, we show how far the invasive population moves upstream with no control, constant control, and optimal control of water discharge," said Lenhart. "As expected, the populations with no control are able to move further upstream, and we can manipulate the control levels to find the desired ."

"In the future, we hope to apply these results with new data to a particular like Asian carp," said Lenhart.

Explore further

Student maps Niagara's invasive species
More information: Rebecca Pettit et al, Optimal Control of a PDE Model of an Invasive Species in a River, Mathematics (2019). DOI: 10.3390/math7100975
Provided by University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Citation: Mathematician develops model to control spread of aquatic invasive species (2019, November 21) retrieved 21 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-mathematician-aquatic-invasive-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Two Dimensional Coordinate Plane with Distance as Third Dimension

11 hours ago

Is dealing with large numbers as formula a thing? and how is it done?

Nov 20, 2019

Classify the isomorphism of a graph

Nov 16, 2019

SOHCAHTOA: Seemingly Simple, Conceivably Complex - Comments

Nov 15, 2019

Odd/even functions and fractional indices

Nov 14, 2019

Math Experiment: Let's Prove Something!

Nov 13, 2019

More from General Math

User comments