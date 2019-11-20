A ligand-independent origin of abscisic acid perception

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Necessity is the mother of all invention, the saying goes, and that includes the process of evolution.

Take plant life: Plants get stressed too. Environmental factors such as drought or a high concentration of salt in the soil disrupt their physiology. All land plants, from liverwort to wheat, use a complex signaling cascade under stressful conditions.

Today, an international research team led by Hebrew University's Dr. Assaf Mosquna has unlocked one of the secrets that enabled plants to survive one of the most stressful of all evolutionary steps: The move from water to dry land, approximately half-a-billion years ago.

In a groundbreaking study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. academic journal, the team describes the evolutionary origins of a mechanism used by plants to survive dehydration—a necessary prerequisite for growth on land.

"The move from water to land was one of the most important moments in evolutionary biology," says Dr. Mosquna, an expert in plant response to environmental stress at The Robert H. Smith Institute of Plant Sciences. "By unlocking one of the secrets of how that process unfolded we shed light on evolution itself, we gain important insight into the challenges facing modern agriculture, climate change and more."

It is difficult to imagine a land without plants, but all of today's land plants are descended from what was probably an ancestral accident: Aquatic algae being washed up on the shores of an ancient freshwater lake about 500 million years ago and having to "learn" how to withstand dehydration.

At the time, plant life was only found in water. Aquatic algae are typically single-celled organisms or consist of simple filaments. Left without water, they dry out quickly and usually don't survive.

The most ancient land plants are also anatomically simple—moss tissues are typically one-cell thick, but many species are incredibly hardy and can colonize bare surfaces (rocks, walls, roofs) exposed to continual cycles of dehydration and rehydration. This is because they use a stress hormone to trigger a genetic program that results in the cells accumulating protective proteins and sugars that enable the cells to survive.

The hormone is called abscisic acid (ABA) and it's found in all plants. In the flowering plants it can still activate a set of genes that enable dehydration tolerance—but usually only in seeds—and it regulates a host of intermediate responses to water stress as well that enable today's plants to inhabit a wide range of habitats.

Remarkably, the genes activated by ABA are present in all plants, from algae to artichokes, but their activation by ABA only occurs in the land plants, because only land plants contain a receptor protein that recognizes ABA, raising the question of just how the land plants suddenly gained a receptor gene.

This protein doesn't interact with ABA, explaining why algae can't respond to the hormone, but Dr. Mosquna's team have shown that what it does do is to interact with and activate the other components of the dehydration response in the absence of the hormone. This is a low-level activation, but it's enough to explain how that ancestral alga may have survived that initial exposure on land. During the course of evolution the receptor acquired changes by mutation that caused it to bind ABA and activate the dehydration response more powerfully.

