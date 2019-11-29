November 29, 2019

When all life counts in conservation

by University of Technology, Sydney

biodiversity
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Species counts drive conservation science and policy, and provides the basis for major public announcements on the state of the Earth. Yet a major component of biodiversity is excluded from conservation data: nonnative species. A University of Technology Sydney led study focused on Australia's nonnative vertebrates who were brought in and out of Australia by humans. The international team of conservation biologists asked the question "What would the world look like when all wildlife were included in conservation data?"

The researchers found that formal conservation accounts underestimate global ranges; that introductions surpass extinctions in Australia; and that Australia provides a lifeline to many species threatened in their native ranges.

The scientists also found that conservation is the stated motivation for killing most nonnative wildlife.

Lead author, Dr. Arian Wallach from the UTS Centre for Compassionate Conservation said that discussions about "inclusive biodiversity data can open up dialogue on the ethical and empirical assumptions underlying ."

The researchers say that "inclusive data could help enhance humanity's moral concern for all life on Earth".

Authors include scientists from Oregon State University, California State University, Victoria University of Wellington (NZ), Nelson Mandela University (SA), University of California Davis, The University of Sydney, University of New South Wales Sydney, and the Greater Wellington Regional Council (NZ).

Explore further

Victoria's threatened species lose out to logging
More information: Arian D. Wallach et al. When all life counts in conservation, Conservation Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13447
Journal information: Conservation Biology

Provided by University of Technology, Sydney
Citation: When all life counts in conservation (2019, November 29) retrieved 29 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-life_1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

Nov 27, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

How can light hit one part of a ganglion cell but not another part?

Nov 22, 2019

Does the brain play a part in Magno and Parvo channel creation

Nov 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments