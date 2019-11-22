Image: Shimmering skies signal space weather

November 22, 2019

by European Space Agency

Credit: European Space Agency

The Aurora, seen here dancing above Svalbard in Norway, is the most beautiful result of space weather on Earth.

The lights, most commonly found at polar regions, are totally benign, but they signify something serious happening at Earth.

Space weather describes the ever-changing conditions in space, caused by intense radiation and colossal amounts of energetic material that the Sun blasts in every direction.

When reach Earth, they intefere with our planet's magnetic field, creating with the potential to disrupt and even destroy infrastructure in space and on the ground.

This week, is under the lime light as experts from across Europe meet at the European Space Weather Week in Liege, Belgium.

