November 5, 2019

Feast or famine: Scientists find key bio 'switch' that helps cells adapt

by University of North Carolina Health Care

cell
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the UNC School of Medicine and Stanford University have uncovered what may be a fundamental biological mechanism that helps organisms adapt to rapid changes to nutrients in their environments.

The scientists, in a study published in Molecular Cell, found that a on histones—a involved in the function of our DNA—occurs naturally under nutrient-limited conditions as cells change the way they make energy, and serves to repress genes that would otherwise drive . The chemical mark is called crotonylation, and until now its function has not been well understood.

"Our findings help explain how a changing nutrient environment outside the cell is able to communicate to the nucleus of the cell in such a way that the appropriate genes are switched on or off," said study co-senior author Brian Strahl, Ph.D., a professor and vice-chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Oliver Smithies Investigator at the UNC School of Medicine, and member of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The study was a collaboration between Strahl's lab and that of Ashby Morrison, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Biology at Stanford University. Morrison further elaborated, "We identified mechanisms by which cells can quickly reduce their as soon as it becomes limited in the local environment. Expression of growth genes are extremely energy-demanding, and they need to be tightly regulated in nutrient-limited environments in order to ensure survival."

The finding advances basic science by revealing a key mechanism through which cells alter gene expression programs in order to adapt to low-nutrient conditions. But it may also have long-term clinical implications, including our understanding and treating of cancers. The study identified a key yeast protein, Taf14, that mediates crotonylation's growth-changing functions. Proteins similar to Taf14 in humans are often disrupted in cancers, hinting that this signaling mechanism might be a future target of cancer therapy.

Crotonyl marks occur on the support proteins called histone proteins around which DNA normally is spooled. Like other chemical marks on histones, crotonyl marks are thought to work by loosening or tightening the local wrapping of DNA so that affected genes can become active or are forced into inactivity. Such histone marks are broadly known as "epigenetic" marks because they effectively help control, or program, which genes are turned on and which are turned off in a cell.

The precise functions of crotonyl marks have been somewhat mysterious. But Strahl and Morrison's labs found evidence that these marks occur naturally under low-nutrient conditions when the main form of chemical energy in cells, related to glucose, is less available and cells start to scavenge chemical energy from fat-related molecules. Fatty acids are generated as byproducts of this alternate energy production process and soon make their way to the nucleus. There enzymes start attaching one form of these , crotonyls, to histones. That forces a change in gene activity that slows growth and otherwise adapts the cell for low-nutrient conditions.

"It's an elegant way that nature has evolved to control the genome using metabolic events happening in the cell," Strahl said.

Crotonylation in this context appears to have nearly the opposite function of a better-known histone marking called acetylation, which uses byproducts of normal, glucose-related energy production to keep growth switched on.

Strahl and Morrison made these findings by studying yeast, which have a natural tendency to cycle cleanly between nutrient-rich and nutrient-poor states. This made it easier to isolate the function of histone crotonylation. The scientists now plan to study the role of this type of epigenetic mark in humans, where it is prominent in gut and brain cells, and its function often appears to be disrupted in cancers.

"We think this area of research could give us some key insights into how cancer are able to survive," Strahl said.

Explore further

Researchers show how a cancer gene protects genome organization
More information: Graeme J. Gowans et al, Recognition of Histone Crotonylation by Taf14 Links Metabolic State to Gene Expression, Molecular Cell (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.molcel.2019.09.029
Journal information: Molecular Cell

Provided by University of North Carolina Health Care
Citation: Feast or famine: Scientists find key bio 'switch' that helps cells adapt (2019, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-feast-famine-scientists-key-bio.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does a strong wind slow down your free fall?

1 hour ago

Is Voltage a measurement of pressure?

1 hour ago

Visible light bremsstrahlung?

4 hours ago

Calculating the average linear speed of all points in a rotating sphere

11 hours ago

Need to identify a physicist from a documentary on TV some years ago

20 hours ago

Can I read a book with an infrared led light?

Nov 04, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments