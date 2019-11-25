November 25, 2019

Bright and efficient light without rare metals

by Ingrid Söderbergh, Umea University

Bright and efficient light without rare metals
Credit: Mattias Lindh

Modern smartphone displays, as well as many other efficient light sources, contain costly and environmentally problematic rare metals. For a sustainable future, engineers must turn to sustainable materials. Researchers at Umeå and Kyushu University show that such materials are practical alternatives for efficient light emitting electrochemical cells. The results are published in Nature Communications.

Organic sources are entering the market with many new light emitting applications spanning from medical diagnostics to electronic textiles. In this aspect, the light emitting electrochemical cell (LEC) is a rising star. It is a super thin and flexible light source, which allows for cheap and upscaleable "newspaper-like" manufacturing.

Unfortunately, today's most efficient LECs, like many other light sources, contain rare metals such as iridium. This makes them expensive and environmentally problematic. To fabricate purely organic light sources that are efficient in transforming electricity into light that are also cheap and recyclable is a challenge.

The newly developed group of completely organic light emitting materials match the efficiency of the rare-metal based ones. These materials have already shown promising results when incorporated in complex high-end devices. However, when included in the less complicated and hence cheaper LECs, their performance has not been sufficient until now.

  • Bright and efficient light without rare metals
    Petter Lundberg. Credit: Mattias Pettersson
  • Bright and efficient light without rare metals
    Credit: Mattias Pettersson
  • Bright and efficient light without rare metals
    Credit: Mattias Pettersson

A recent study carried out by physicists at Umeå University, in collaboration with Kyushu University, demonstrates that bright and efficient light is achievable from LEC based on such organic light emitting materials.

By understanding and making use of the distinguishing features of LECs such as the electrochemical doping, the researchers have shown that these environmentally greener materials are a practical alternative in LECs.

"The LEC may have a simple device design, but the dynamics that occur in that thin film that enable light emission are involved. It is a sophisticated interaction between organic semiconductors and mobile ions, which have to be balanced in order to attain bright and efficient light. The efficiency of light-emitting materials depends highly on their nanoscopic surrounding, and it is with that in mind we were able to boost their performance," says Petter Lundberg, lead author and doctoral student at the Department of Physics, Umeå University.

Explore further

The LEC—now an efficient and bright device
More information: Petter Lundberg et al. Thermally activated delayed fluorescence with 7% external quantum efficiency from a light-emitting electrochemical cell, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13289-w
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Umea University
Citation: Bright and efficient light without rare metals (2019, November 25) retrieved 25 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-bright-efficient-rare-metals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the Buchner funnel have a better alternative with less loss?

1 hour ago

Reaction rate, rate equation and half life

1 hour ago

Calculation of bond length using Raman spectra

4 hours ago

Why aren't nickel and silver soluble in each other?

21 hours ago

Equipment for performing chemical reactions

Nov 24, 2019

CO bonding in MO theory

Nov 24, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments