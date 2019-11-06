November 6, 2019

Blocking cannabinoid receptors affects zebrafish development, study shows

by Katie Willis, University of Alberta

Blocking cannabinoid receptors affects zebrafish development, study shows
Credit: University of Alberta

Disrupting natural cannabinoid receptors has a detrimental effect on the development of zebrafish, according to new research by University of Alberta biologists.

The study examines the system, a natural system within both humans and that regulates many of the body's functions—including the nervous, immune, and digestive systems—using neurotransmitters. The system also plays a major role in the body's development. It is also the system that is affected by cannabis consumption. In order to better understand the role of the endocannabinoid system, a topic of increasing interest with the legalization of cannabis in Canada, the researchers designed an experiment to better understand the role the natural, undisturbed system plays in development.

"We asked, if we block during , do the zebrafish develop normally?" asked Declan Ali, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and co-author on the study. "We saw various developmental changes when the endocannabinoid in zebrafish were blocked. The changes are not major on their own, but when we consider the combined effects, we begin to see some more significant implications."

The results showed several negative outcomes for developing zebrafish, including reduced innervation of muscle fibres during motor neuron development. And preliminary research results suggest that implications were equally bad for fish that grew to be adults, who may have more physical deficits and behavioural abnormalities.

"Disturbing that system early on has long-term negative effects," said Ali, who is also associate dean (research) in the Faculty of Science. "We also looked at locomotion to see if their activity level was also affected by blocking the endocannabinoid system. We saw significant decreases in the level of locomotor activity in those fish whose endocannabinoid systems were blocked."

This research builds on Ali's 2018 research examining the developmental effects of exposing embryos to cannabis. "This fits with what we've been looking at so far. When we disturb the , whether by blocking it as in this study or by stimulating it through cannabis, disruption produces these deficits," explained Ali.

The paper, "CB1 and CB2 receptors play differential roles in early zebrafish locomotor development," was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

Explore further

Endocannabinoid system may be involved in human testis physiology
More information: Md Shah Sufian et al, CB1 and CB2 receptors play differential roles in early zebrafish locomotor development, The Journal of Experimental Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.206680
Journal information: Journal of Experimental Biology

Provided by University of Alberta
Citation: Blocking cannabinoid receptors affects zebrafish development, study shows (2019, November 6) retrieved 6 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-blocking-cannabinoid-receptors-affects-zebrafish.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
58 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"Saving viral DNA"

17 hours ago

Sleep and Wound Healing

Nov 04, 2019

Improving hearing "Signal to Noise" by turning your head

Nov 04, 2019

Felt like I was going backwards whilst driving

Nov 04, 2019

How to test scientifically if milk is bad

Nov 03, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Oct 30, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments