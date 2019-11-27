November 27, 2019

New algorithm rapidly finds anomalies in gene expression data

by Carnegie Mellon University

gene
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Computational biologists at Carnegie Mellon University have devised an algorithm to rapidly sort through mountains of gene expression data to find unexpected phenomena that might merit further study. What's more, the algorithm then re-examines its own output, looking for mistakes it has made and then correcting them.

This work by Carl Kingsford, a professor in CMU's Computational Biology Department, and Cong Ma, a Ph.D. student in , is the first attempt at automating the search for these anomalies in inferred by RNA sequencing, or RNA-seq, the leading method for inferring the activity level of .

As they report today in the journal Cell Systems, the researchers already have detected 88 anomalies—unexpectedly high or low levels of expression of regions within genes—in two widely used RNA-seq libraries that are both common and not previously known.

"We don't yet know why we're seeing those 88 weird patterns," Kingsford said, noting that they could be a subject of further investigation.

Though an organism's is static, the activity level, or expression, of genes varies greatly over time. Gene expression analysis has thus become a major tool for , as well as for diagnosing and monitoring cancers.

Anomalies can be important clues for researchers, but until now finding them has been a painstaking, manual process, sometimes called "sequence gazing." Finding one might require examining 200,000 transcript sequences—sequences of RNA that encode information from the gene's DNA, Kingsford said. Most researchers therefore zero in on regions of genes that they think are important, largely ignoring the vast majority of potential anomalies.

The algorithm developed by Ma and Kingsford automates the search for anomalies, enabling researchers to consider all of the transcript sequences, not just those regions where they expect to see anomalies. This technology could uncover many new phenomena, such as the 88 previously unknown common anomalies found in the multi-tissue RNA-seq libraries.

But Ma noted that identifying anomalies is often not clear cut. Some RNA-seq "reads," for instance, are common to multiple genes and transcripts and sometimes get mapped to the wrong one. If that occurs, a genetic region might appear more or less active than expected. So the algorithm re-examines any anomalies it detects and sees if they disappear when the RNA-seq reads are redistributed between the genes.

"By correcting anomalies when possible, we reduce the number of falsely predicted instances of differential expression," Ma said.

Explore further

Computational method makes gene expression analyses more accurate
More information: Cell Systems (2019). www.cell.com/cell-systems/full … 2405-4712(19)30381-3
Journal information: Cell Systems

Provided by Carnegie Mellon University
Citation: New algorithm rapidly finds anomalies in gene expression data (2019, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-algorithm-rapidly-anomalies-gene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

7 hours ago

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

How can light hit one part of a ganglion cell but not another part?

Nov 22, 2019

Does the brain play a part in Magno and Parvo channel creation

Nov 22, 2019

Has CRISPR-Cas9 found a concrete application?

Nov 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments