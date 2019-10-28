Overcoming weak governance will take decades with implications for climate adaptation
Governance in climate vulnerable countries will take decades to improve, substantially impeding the ability of nations to adapt to climate change and affecting billions of people globally, according to new research involving the University of East Anglia (UEA).
Published in Nature Sustainability today the study quantifies—for the first time—different governance pathways at the national level over the 21st century, using scenarios of socio-economic development (Shared Socio-economic Pathways) widely used in climate change research.
The authors have relied on the World Governance Indicators provided by the World Bank, which take into account multiple dimensions of governance such as political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law and control of corruption.
Even under the most optimistic development scenarios, it will take until around 2050 to overcome weak governance globally, the study finds. Under pessimistic scenarios characterised by regional rivalry, more than three billion people would still be living in countries with weak governance conditions well beyond mid-century.
"Governance is a key ingredient of a country's capacity to adapt to climate change," explained Marina Andrijevic from Climate Analytics and lead author of the study.
"For example, good governance is important for long-term planning, guidelines and regulations, and can be crucial for governments in successfully leveraging investments in adaptation projects. Conversely, a lack of transparency, high corruption or political instability could deprive a government of that much-needed finance."
The numerous interventions a government can make to adapt to climate change—such as prioritising policies, mobilising resources, coordinating efforts and decision making—are processes often contingent on the efficacy of institutional mechanisms. The level of corruption within a government, for instance, will impact on its ability to deal with a climate-related disaster.
Co-author Dr. Raya Muttarak of UEA's School of International Development, and the Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), said: "Since the climate of tomorrow will not meet the society of today, we need to include socio-demographic and economic components in forecasting future societies' adaptive capacity. Whilst much work has been done on climate scenarios, the work that quantify and offers future outlook of the society like ours is scarce."
The results not only have far-reaching implications for sustainable development, but they also link directly to the immediate need to adapt to the impacts of climate change, in particular in the most vulnerable countries. This new understanding of the possible pathways of governance and the resulting adaptive capacity will contribute to more realistic assessments of how the world may be able to cope with the impacts of climate change in the future.
Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, of Climate Analytics and Humboldt University, a co-author of the study, said: "We tend to treat climate change adaptation as something that we can just switch on and then we're fine. But our study shows that it is more complicated than that and that building adaptive capacity in many regions of the world will take a long time."
On the upside, the study shows that countries characterised by very weak governance have a near-term rate of improvement of up to five times faster under the most optimistic scenarios than they do under the worst.
"There is a window of opportunity to eradicate the lowest levels of governance in the near term and get the world on a pathway towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Jesus Crespo Cuaresma from the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) and IIASA, who also contributed to the study.
"This is of paramount importance also to enable those nations, many of which are located in climate vulnerable regions, to adapt to climate change."
'Governance in socioeconomic pathways and its role for future adaptive capacity', Marina Andrijevic, Jesus Crespo Cuaresma, Raya Muttarak, Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, is published in Nature Sustainability on Monday October 28.
Explore further
User comments
If someone cares, the6y have general traits. They don't accept what they are told to believe on the matter. Their interest keeps them from simply making it necessarily solely someone else's province! They involve themselves, even to the point of deriving their own ideas or listening to alternative claims, if only to verify that those don't work. And they don't accept the specious dodges that shills for the lies offer as "proof" that only the "official" accepted assertions are true.
The fact is, it's not "fossil fuels" that are causing climate change, it's chemtrails. But those who claim to care about "climate change" won't listen about chemtrails, they won't discuss them, they won't even say the word!
The tactics being promoted now, aimed at "fossil fuels" will continue, but they will achieve nothing.
you are such a lying hypocrite
why don't you honestly admit your own perverted agenda as an agitproping denialisttroll
paid to spread misinformation & preaching false values
why don't you reveal that you are a stooge for a sanguine mammon-worshiping religious cult
so despicable of poor reputation
that you are banned by the even the crazies running the yech! sites
Political intervention in this process is just like throwing food in one side of the petri dish and poison in the other. Some people thrive, some people suffer. This forces adaptation before adaptation is strictly necessary, but did it really accomplish anything?
In the case of AGWism, it's squandering billions to the few AGW grifters, while taxing the billions to pay for it. It's a cash cow for the deceivers, a platform for the politicians and a cause for the ignorant. They all "win", so their goal is really to accomplish nothing.
I thought psychopaths like Bill Gates are the ones using chemtrails for geoengineering the planet cooler. Doesn't matter that we will all be (all life not just humans) poisoned by these toxic metal oxides.
At any rate chemtrails would have the opposite effect of warming, it is there to reflect the light from the sun to reduce heating of the planet.
Historically large volcanic eruptions and natural forest fires kept enough fine particle in the air long enough to do the exact same thing "Reduce the light hitting the planet".
That said I am not convinced that chemtrails is a wise decision since we often try new concepts only to make things worst.... maybe use good old fashioned ways that have always worked.... Allow anyone anywhere to develop something to help with climate change (remove patents/intellectual property), think more zero emissions energy (like nuclear, specifically low pressure molten salt Lithium-Thorium reactors)... continued
Suffice to say taxation is a very small part of it but with the climate crusaders out there it is the only thing that comes to mind because "humans are evil and need to die" mentality.
For those who will obviously downvote there is a real reason why there is a growing number of people who question climate agenda (not the science). It is anti-life, if you the climate crusader is so passionate about this then do the rest of life on this planet a favour and get rid of your self and the problem will be solved
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more