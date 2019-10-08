October 8, 2019

Screening kindergarten readiness

by Cailin Riley, University of Missouri

Screening kindergarten readiness
Researchers at the University of Missouri College of Education have found that a readiness screener can predict kindergarteners' success in school after 18 months. Credit: University of Missouri

Starting kindergarten can be a challenging time for children as many are leaving home and learning to interact with others for the first time. As such, it is important for kindergartners to receive proper support from their teachers.

Now, University of Missouri College of Education researchers have found that a test can predict kindergarteners' success in school after 18 months. Melissa Stormont, a professor of special education, says identifying students early in the who may need additional support can allow teachers and parents more time to build essential academic and social behavioral skills.

"Kindergarteners come to school from varying backgrounds and have different abilities," Stormont said. "This is a critical time to assess student academic and social readiness, so that teachers can provide support as early as possible before issues worsen and become harder to change. This is a simple first step that can help in the long run."

The researchers distributed the screening tool to 19 teachers in six elementary schools. Early in the school year, those teachers used the screener to rate 350 students. The MU researchers then compared the students' scores from the screener to their performances on a math and reading achievement test and to ratings of their social and emotional skills 18 months later. Children who rated poor in academic readiness were nine to 10 times more likely to have low reading scores at the end of first grade. In addition, children who rated poor in behavior readiness were six times more likely to be rated as having displayed disruptive behavior and by their first-grade teachers.

"Using this tool could help teachers in developing lessons and interventions to help their students who are having difficulties," Stormont said. "This study highlights the need to support children more when they transition to kindergarten and these positive results definitely merit further study."

Stormont recommends that parents support children entering kindergarten by talking with their child about social behavior expectations in kindergarten and have them practice doing things like taking turns and following directions. In addition, parents and their children can meet with teachers to discuss what those expectations are. Parents also can explore summer programs before school starts that can help acclimate children to the classroom and learn routines. The study results also support efforts to help children with reading and math, as initial poor academic readiness predicted problems 18 months later.

"Teacher-rated readiness items in a sample: Outcomes in first grade," was published in School Psychology. Stormont's coauthors from the MU College of Education included Keith Herman and Wendy Reinke. Daniel Cohen with the University of Alabama is also a coauthor.

Explore further

New teacher screening tool can help identify failing kindergarteners early
More information: Melissa Stormont et al, Teacher-rated school readiness items in a kindergarten sample: Outcomes in first grade., School Psychology (2019). DOI: 10.1037/spq0000329
Provided by University of Missouri
Citation: Screening kindergarten readiness (2019, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-screening-kindergarten-readiness.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Science history, falling objects before Galileo

1 hour ago

How fast will two spinning weighted wheels propel a 7 lb cylinder?

1 hour ago

Lost in Math - Sabine Hossenfelder

2 hours ago

Would a giant orbital gravity battery be a good future power source?

3 hours ago

Efficiency of computers vs. brains

11 hours ago

If the pedal crank arm length of a bicycle increases....

Oct 07, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration