October 10, 2019

Scientists call on public to help solve snow gum murder mystery

by The Australian National University

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) are asking the public to help investigate a phenomenon that's killing Australia's iconic snow gums.

Dr. Matthew Brookhouse says very little is known about 'snow gum dieback', despite it being widespread throughout the Australian Alps.

"Snow gums are an iconic part of the Australian Alps—they're the only tree species present above 1600 metres," Dr. Brookhouse said.

"But, a big area within Kosciuszko National Park, as well as Namadgi National Park in the ACT, and Victoria's Alpine National Park, is affected by widespread dieback.

"We think it's caused by infestations of Phoracantha beetles, which tunnel in and feed within the ."

Snow gum dieback is most common in high elevation areas—between 1600 and 1800 metres.

According to Dr. Brookhouse, because of the scale and remote nature of the affected areas, observations from 'citizen scientists' are invaluable.

"We're trying to determine the full extent of the phenomenon. We're also keen to confirm the species of beetle responsible," he said.

"But we're in urgent need of help from the .

"Widespread dieback could have wide-ranging consequences."

Trees affected by snow gum dieback are easy to spot.

The infestation typically starts in the upper branches and move towards the base of the tree.

The beetle larvae make deep, horizontal incisions in the tree as the bark dries out.

"These incision are typically two to four centimetres wide and are often stained dark red on recently killed ," Dr. Brookhouse said.

"An outbreak of Phoracantha beetles in a living tree is generally a result of drought stress."

A -gum survey has been set up so the public can add their findings.

It was established with the help of the Atlas of Living Australia's BioCollect program.

The survey can be accessed by downloading the BioCollect app.

People can also upload data online.

Explore further

Model: Drastic ash tree dieback in U.K. unless breeding program instituted
Provided by The Australian National University
Citation: Scientists call on public to help solve snow gum murder mystery (2019, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-scientists-gum-mystery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

4 hours ago

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

12 hours ago

third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

12 hours ago

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

17 hours ago

Does paper trap any bacteria/microorganism/virus etc over time?

21 hours ago

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

Oct 09, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration