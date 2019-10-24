October 24, 2019 report

Multifrequency observations shed more light on the nature of radio galaxy MRC 2011-298

by Tomasz Nowakowski , Phys.org

Multifrequency observations shed more light on the nature of radio galaxy MRC 2011-298
A3670 maps obtained with BRIGGS 0.5 weighting parameter. Credit: Bruno et al., 2019.

Using Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (JVLA), astronomers have performed multifrequency radio observations of the radio galaxy MRC 2011-298. Results of these observations, described in a paper published October 15 on arXiv.org, provide crucial information about the morphology and properties of MRC 2011-298, shedding more light on the nature of this galaxy.

Radio emit huge amounts of radio waves from their central cores. Black holes at the centers of these galaxies accrete gas and dust, generating high-energy jets visible in radio wavelengths, which accelerate electrically charged particles to high velocities. Depending on the lack or the presence of hotspots on the edges of their jets, astronomers divide into two classes, known as Fanaroff and Riley Class I (FRI), and Class II (FRII).

However, some radio galaxies showcase unusual morphology, having a pair of weak "secondary" lobes (also called "wings"), in addition to the bright "primary" lobes. Given that primary lobes host jets with hotspots while secondary lobes never host jets, and that the secondary lobes create an X-shaped structure, such unusual radio galaxies are dubbed X-shaped radio galaxies (XRGs).

MRC 2011-298 is the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) of the Abell 3670 (A3670 for short) galaxy cluster located some 2.1 billion light years away. Previous observations of MRC 2011-298 have shown that it has a morphology resembling that of XRGs. In particular, the galaxy exhibits a pair of bright lobes in the north-south direction and a pair of weak lobes, or wings, in the east-west direction, oriented with an angle of about 90 degrees.

A team of astronomers led by Luca Bruno of University of Bologna, Italy, has took a closer look at MRC 2011-298. They conducted JVLA observations of Abell 3670 at 1.5, 5.5, 6, and 9 GHz, with the main aim of investigating the properties and origin of its candidate XRG.

"We performed new observations of the radio galaxy in A3670 with the JVLA at 1.5 (L-band), 5.5 (C-band), and 9 (X-band) GHz in CnB configuration, and at 6 (C-band) GHz in DnC configuration," the astronomers wrote in the paper.

The data from JVLA observations allowed the team to produce flux, spectral index and radiative age maps of Abell 3670. The study confirmed the absence of hotspots in the primary lobes of MRC 2011-298, while the spectral index maps revealed a steepening from the center to the outer regions of the galaxy.

The study found that that the wings of MRC 2011-298 are about 22 million years older than the lobes and that the mass of the galaxy's supermassive black hole is around one billion solar masses. The 1.4 GHz radio power of this source was estimated to be approximately 17 septillion W/Hz.

The astronomers concluded that the results of the study confirm the XRG nature of MRC 2011-298. Discussing the origin of this galaxy, the authors of the paper suggest that the jet-stellar shell interaction scenario is the most plausible one.

"Among the discussed scenarios, the jet-shell interaction model may best reproduce the observed properties of A3670. The gas of a stellar shell is responsible for the deflection of the jets, thus forming the wings," the scientists noted.

Explore further

Radio galaxy 3C 236 investigated with LOFAR
More information: Multifrequency JVLA observations of the X-shaped radio galaxy in Abell 3670, arXiv:1910.06568 [astro-ph.GA] arxiv.org/abs/1910.06568

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Multifrequency observations shed more light on the nature of radio galaxy MRC 2011-298 (2019, October 24) retrieved 24 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-multifrequency-nature-radio-galaxy-mrc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Importance of negentropy in the creation of life

5 hours ago

Interpreting a scale factor vs. distance graph

10 hours ago

How far away can 1KW of RF energy be detected?

13 hours ago

Megamasers and Blobs of Gas

14 hours ago

Question about Galactic Rotation curves in the Milky Way galaxy

23 hours ago

Would a rover on an asteroid float away because of the low gravity?

Oct 23, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration