October 29, 2019

300 million face annual coastline flooding by 2050: study

by Marlowe Hood

Destructive storm surges fuelled by increasingly powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest, according to the study
Destructive storm surges fuelled by increasingly powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest, according to the study

Coastal areas currently home to 300 million people will be vulnerable by 2050 to flooding made worse by climate change, no matter how aggressively humanity curbs carbon emissions, scientists said Tuesday.

By mid-century and beyond, however, choices made today will determine whether Earth's coastlines remain recognisable to future generations, they reported in the journal Nature Communications.

Destructive storm surges fuelled by increasingly powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest, according to the study.

More than two-thirds of the populations at risk are in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Using a form of artificial intelligence known as neural networks, the new research corrects ground elevation data that has up to now vastly underestimated the extent to which coastal zones are subject to flooding during high tide or major storms.

"Sea-level projections have not changed," co-author Ben Strauss, chief scientist and CEO of Climate Central, a US-based non-profit research group, told AFP.

"But when we use our new elevation data, we find far more people living in that we previously understood."

With the set to increase two billion by 2050 and another billion by 2100—mostly in coastal megacities—even greater numbers of people will be forced to adapt or move out of harm's way.

Already today, there are more than 100 million people living below high tide levels, the study found.

Some are protected by dikes and levees, most are not.

Rising tides, sinking cities

"Climate change has the potential to reshape cities, economies, coastlines and entire global regions within our lifetime," said lead author and Climate Central scientist Scott Kulp.

"As the tideline rises higher than the ground people call home, nations will increasingly confront questions about whether, how much and how long coastal defences can protect them."

Several factors conspire to threaten populations living within a few metres of sea level.

One is the expansion of water as it warms and, more recently, ice sheets atop Greenland and Antarctica that have shed more than 430 billion tonnes per year over the last decade.

Ice sheets in Greenland and the Antarctic have shed more than 430 billion tonnes per year in the last 10 years
Ice sheets in Greenland and the Antarctic have shed more than 430 billion tonnes per year in the last 10 years

Since 2006, the waterline has gone up nearly four millimetres a year, a pace that could increase 100-fold going into the 22nd century if carbon emissions continue unabated, the UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a major report last month.

If global warming is capped below two degrees Celsius—the cornerstone goal of the Paris climate treaty—sea level is projected to rise about half-a-metre by 2100.

At current rates of carbon pollution however, the increase would be nearly twice as much.

A second ingredient is —typhoons, cyclones or hurricanes—amplified by a warming atmosphere.

"It doesn't take a big rise in sea level to lead to catastrophic problems," said Bruce Glavovic, a professor at Massey University in New Zealand who was not involved in the study.

"Sea level rise is not a slow onset problem—it's a crisis of extreme weather events."

Rooftops and trees

Major storms that until recently occurred once a century will, by 2050, happen on average once a year in many places, especially in the tropics, the IPCC report found.

Annual coastal flood damages are projected to increase 100 to 1,000-fold by 2100, it said.

Finally, many of the one billion people living at less than nine metres above sea level today are in urban areas literally sinking under their own weight.

Researchers studying the impact of rising seas on human settlements have long known that the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) data provided freely by NASA has a fairly wide margin of error.

But about five years ago Kulp and Strauss realised that—compared to more accurate data for the US gathered by laser-based systems on aircraft—SRTM was systematically showing elevations to be higher than they actually were.

A big part of the problem was that the NASA system mistook rooftops and trees for ground level.

"It turns out that for most of the global coast we didn't know the height of the ground beneath our feet," said Strauss.

The researchers detailed these shortcomings and the merits of their new system, called CoastalDEM, in peer-reviewed journals before matching them to populations data in the new study.

Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, a professor of climatology at Belgium's Universite Catholique de Louvain and a former IPCC vice-chair, said the new method represented "very signficant progress" in understanding the risks posed by rising seas.

Explore further

Refugees from rising seas: no place to call home
More information: New elevation data triple estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12808-z , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-12808-z
Journal information: Nature Communications

© 2019 AFP

Citation: 300 million face annual coastline flooding by 2050: study (2019, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-million-annual-coastline.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
61 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

6 hours ago

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

Oct 25, 2019

What is the total amount of paving in the US?

Oct 24, 2019

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

Oct 23, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 21, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 20, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Old_C_Code
1 hour ago
Sea level has been rising since the last ice age. We've known this our entire lives.
But banks are still selling 30 year mortgages in Miami. So this is just more climate Alarmist BS.
-1
Report Block
Captain Stumpy
56 minutes ago
But banks are still selling 30 year mortgages in Miami
banks and insurance companies also regularly insure convicted drunk drivers knowing full well the statistical probability of payout, so that example isn't proof of anything other than a willingness to play the odds and make a buck off of the stupid (because the fine print matters - banks will get their money regardless, and that is what they're in the business of doing)

you should know this ... if you've ever bought a home, that is

so your posturing is a nonsensical red-herring distraction from reality with strawman arguments that are not only irrelevant but comically ignorant of facts
0
Report Block
rhugh1066
14 minutes ago
When I see the daily parade of AGW articles on this website, I sometimes find myself wondering if those who write some of them either know or at least professionally suspect that the actual causes of this or that environmental occurrence is normal and natural and not at all because of any harm caused by humans, yet proceed to strongly imply or even outright fraudulently claim that it's AGW.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration