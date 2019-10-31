October 31, 2019

Researchers discover mechanisms for the cause of the Big Bang

by University of Central Florida

UCF researchers discover mechanisms for the cause of the Big Bang
Jessica Chambers, a doctoral student in the University of Central Florida's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Kareem Ahmed, an assistant professor in UCF's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, set up the turbulent shock tube they used to help uncover the mechanisms that could have caused the Big Bang. Credit: Karen Norum, UCF Office of Research

The origin of the universe started with the Big Bang, but how the supernova explosion ignited has long been a mystery—until now.

In a new paper appearing today in Science magazine, researchers detailed the mechanisms that could cause the explosion, which is key for the models that scientists use to understand the origin of the universe.

"We defined the critical criteria where we can drive a flame to self-generate its own turbulence, spontaneously accelerate, and transition into detonation," says Kareem Ahmed, an assistant professor in UCF's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and co-author of the study.

"We're using the turbulence to enhance the mixing of the reactions to the point where it transitions into this violent reaction and essentially leads to supernovas, which is exploding stars in simple terms," Ahmed says. "We're taking a simplified flame to where it's reacting at five times the ."

The researcher uncovered the criteria for creating a Big Bang-type while exploring methods for hypersonic jet propulsion.

"We explore these supersonic reactions for propulsion, and as a result of that, we came across this mechanism that looked very interesting," he said. "When we started to dig deeper, we realized that this is relatable to something as profound as the origin of the universe."

Evolution of a turbulent flame and transition to a detonation in a methane-air mixture. Credit: Alexei Y. Poludnenko, Jessica Chambers, Kareem Ahmed, Vadim N. Gamezo, Brian D. Taylor, Rendering by the U.S. Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program Data Analysis and Assessment Center

The key is applying the right amount of turbulence and mixing to an unconfined flame until it become self-perpetuating, at which point the flame begins to burn the ingested energy leading to a Mach 5 hypersonic .

Applications for the discovery could include faster air and and improved power generation, including reactions that generate zero emissions as all of the products used in the combustion are converted into energy. The discovery was made by using a unique turbulent shock tube that allowed explosions to be created and analyzed in a contained environment. Ultra-high-speed lasers and cameras were used to measure the explosions and help indicate what factors were needed to reach the point where a becomes a hypersonic, violent reaction.

Turbulence-driven spontaneous shock formation in a thermonuclear flame. Credit: Alexei Y. Poludnenko, Jessica Chambers, Kareem Ahmed, Vadim N. Gamezo, Brian D. Taylor, Rendering by the U.S. Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program Data Analysis and Assessment Center

UCF's Propulsion and Energy Research Laboratory, where the research was performed, has the only turbulent shock tube for testing hypersonic reactions in the nation.

Explore further

Hypersonic research spotlights future flight challenges
More information: A.Y. Poludnenko el al., "A unified mechanism for unconfined deflagration-to-detonation transition in terrestrial chemical systems and type Ia supernovae," Science (2019). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aau7365
Journal information: Science

Provided by University of Central Florida
Citation: Researchers discover mechanisms for the cause of the Big Bang (2019, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-mechanisms-big.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Universe expansion rate in m/s^2 ?

5 hours ago

New source of space radiation

9 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 30, 2019

How strong are pulsar winds?

Oct 29, 2019

Interpreting a scale factor vs. distance graph

Oct 29, 2019

Separating Masses in Kepler's Third Law

Oct 29, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Anonym869597
1 hour ago
The origin of the universe started with the Big Bang, but how the supernova explosion ignited has long been a mystery—until now.


Er, the Big Bang wasn't a supernova, much less an explosion.
3
Report Block
Whydening Gyre
1 hour ago
Er, I'm witchya on dat one...
2
Report Block
Da Schneib
42 minutes ago
Maybe they should have gotten someone who knows some astrophysics to write the article. Instead of a jet junkie.
1
Report Block
CirclesBeginning
36 minutes ago
The origin of the universe started with the Big Bang, but how the supernova explosion ignited has long been a mystery—until now.


Er, the Big Bang wasn't a supernova, much less an explosion.


Very odd article indeed. The paper itself is specifically about the mechanisms of type Ia supernovae and doesn't mention the "big bang" at all. I think someone has taken a few leaps here and applied the study to the "big bang" without understanding that there wasn't really a "bang".
1
Report Block
Captain Stumpy
9 minutes ago
@Anon...97
@Whyde
it's entirely possible they got their descriptive idea from Science Magazine, who added the following teaser linking to the article
Achieving unconfined supersonic explosions

In some forms of supernovae and chemical explosions, a flame moving at subsonic speeds (deflagration) spontaneously evolves into one driven by a supersonic shock (detonation), vastly increasing the power output. The mechanism of this deflagration-to-detonation transition (DDT) is poorly understood. Poludnenko et al. developed an analytical model to describe DDTs, then tested it with lab experiments and numerical simulations. Their model successfully reproduced the DDT seen in the experiments and predicted a DDT in type Ia supernovae, which is consistent with observational constraints. The same mechanism may apply to DDTs in any unconfined explosion.
https://science.s...eaau7365
0
Report Block
Captain Stumpy
5 minutes ago
@CirclesBeginning
I don't know why your post didn't come up before I posted mine... weird
Very odd article indeed. The paper itself is specifically about the mechanisms of type Ia supernovae and doesn't mention the "big bang" at all
I know, right?

perhaps one of the University of Central Florida students who authored this was overexuberant??
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration