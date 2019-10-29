October 29, 2019

Laos hydro project switched on along dried-out Mekong

An undated CK Power-issued photo shows shows the Xayaburi dam hydro project on a swollen Mekong river in Laos, but independent i
An undated CK Power-issued photo shows shows the Xayaburi dam hydro project on a swollen Mekong river in Laos, but independent images taken downstream paint a different picture

A multi-billion dollar hydro-electric power plant on the Mekong river in Laos was officially switched on Tuesday, as drone images of dried-up downstream areas stirred fresh outcry on one of the world's great rivers.

The Thai-owned Xayaburi dam has been a lightning rod for criticism even before construction began in 2012, with environmentalists warning of its devastating impact on the river's , sediment and water levels.

The Mekong, which rises on the Tibetan plateau and courses through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam—sustains tens of millions of people along its banks through fishing and transport.

But rapid development has alarmed communities along its banks, as well as conservationists who have observed shocking changes to the lifegiving waterway.

Landlocked and impoverished Laos has set its sights on becoming "the battery of Asia", with 44 operating hydro plants and 46 more under construction, according to the monitor International Rivers.

CKPower, a subsidiary of the builder and majority shareholder Ch Kanchang, went ahead with the $4.47 billion construction of the 1,285-megawatt project despite criticism.

"Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant is ready to commence," CKPower said in a statement Tuesday.

Developers plastered Thai newspapers with advertising touting the Xayaburi dam as a "fish friendly power plant" and the "blueprint of renewable energy".

Drone footage of the Mekong in Sungkom district in Thailand's Nong Khai province—show the river reduced to a trickle in places
Drone footage of the Mekong in Sungkom district in Thailand's Nong Khai province—show the river reduced to a trickle in places

But drone footage taken Monday downstream in Thailand's Nong Khai province suggested a different story, as plummeting water levels exposed vast areas of parched river bed.

Pianporn Deetes, of International Rivers, said some parts of the Mekong in that region had experienced worrying drops in since July coinciding with Xayaburi's trial operations.

"They have monopolised the future of the Mekong's ecosystems and of the 's population," she told AFP, adding it was difficult to fully evaluate because of a lack of information.

Contacted by AFP, the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thailand is supposed to buy almost all of the electricity generated by Xayaburi.

Still, a network of residents from seven provinces in Thailand issued an "urgent" plea Monday for the Thai government to mitigate the environmental impact of the Mekong dams.

"Today is the last day we will have the same life along the lower Mekong region," they said in a statement.

The perils of the dam-building frenzy in Laos were laid bare last year when a massive hydro dam project collapsed in the south of the country, killing dozens.

Explore further

Laos to start construction of mega dam 'this week'

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Laos hydro project switched on along dried-out Mekong (2019, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-laos-hydro-dried-out-mekong.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

6 hours ago

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

Oct 25, 2019

What is the total amount of paving in the US?

Oct 24, 2019

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

Oct 23, 2019

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

Oct 21, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 20, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration