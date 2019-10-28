The role of calcium is well understood as a function of signaling between plants and symbiotic fungi that assist nitrogen fixation and phosphate uptake.
Now a new study by researchers at the John Innes Centre has discovered that calcium plays a key role in primary root development.
Using genetics and cell biology approaches the team reveal that calcium can be released by the nucleus of root apical meristem—the region of the growing root.
Using genetic approaches the team could modulate nuclear calcium signatures to obtain longer or shorter roots in Arabidopsis thaliana.
They also report a role for nuclear calcium release in modulating the plant growth hormone auxin.
"The ion channels governing symbiotic factor-induced nuclear calcium release are conserved among all land plants including non-symbiotic species suggesting additional function beyond symbioses." says Dr. Myriam Charpentier, from the John Innes Centre.
"Discovering additional role of nuclear calcium release may help us improve plant growth and translate the discovery into agronomically relevant species," she adds
The group will now continue studying how modulation of nuclear calcium signals influence plant development and biotic interaction. This includes increasing the mechanistic understanding of its regulation as well as the mechanistic understanding of its impact.
The study "Nuclear calcium signatures are associated with root development" is published in Nature Communications.
Citation:
Key role for calcium release in root development (2019, October 28)
retrieved 28 October 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-key-role-calcium-root.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Key role for calcium release in root development
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more