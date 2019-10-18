October 18, 2019

Kayakers find partially fossilized bear skull in Kansas

grizzly bear
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Two sisters have found a partially fossilized bear skull while kayaking the Arkansas River in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said in a news release Ashley and Erin Watt made the discovery in August after flooding apparently dislodged the skull. They posted their find on Facebook, which caught the attention of a game warden.

Two Sternberg Museum of Natural History paleontologists then took a look. One of the paleontologists, Mike Everhart, says the skull was washed out of the same where Ice Age-era bison remains are found. It's believed to be either a modern grizzly or an older species.

There are several historical accounts of grizzlies in Kansas. But they are believed to have died out in the state by the mid-1800s.

Explore further

Prehistoric elephant skull excavated in New Mexico

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Kayakers find partially fossilized bear skull in Kansas (2019, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-kayakers-partially-fossilized-skull-kansas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 17, 2019

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

Oct 15, 2019

Determining contours on a map

Oct 10, 2019

Mini magnetosphere within Earth's Magnetosphere

Oct 10, 2019

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Oct 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Oct 07, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration