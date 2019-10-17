October 17, 2019

Groups: Saving Mexican gray wolves requires new approach

by Susan Montoya Bryan

In this May 20, 2019, file photo, a Mexican gray wolf is seen at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Mo. Dozens of environmental groups and scientists are asking U.S. wildlife managers to rethink how they plan to ensure the survival of Mexican gray wolves in the American Southwest. Following a loss in federal court, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working on crafting a new rule to guide management of the endangered predators in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Dozens of environmental groups and scientists are asking U.S. wildlife managers to rethink how they plan to ensure the survival of Mexican gray wolves in the American Southwest.

Following a loss in , the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working on crafting a new rule to guide management of the endangered predators in New Mexico and Arizona.

The coalition says that rule should be based on "an entirely new approach" that incorporates the best science while acknowledging the recovery effort's past shortcomings.

The groups on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and federal wildlife managers.

They're asking that the process to revise the management rule be public and that a wide range of alternatives be considered since the program has faltered over the years.

