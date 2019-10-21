October 21, 2019

Female spacewalking duo uplifted by excitement below

by Marcia Dunn

Female spacewalking duo uplifted by excitement below
In this photo released by NASA on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station. The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. Meir said Monday, Oct. 21 that when she floated outside last week, she wasn't thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard. Nonetheless, she says it was extra special being accompanied by Koch, a close friend. (NASA via AP)

The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth.

International Space Station resident Jessica Meir said Monday that when she floated outside last week, she wasn't thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard. Nonetheless, she said it was extra special being accompanied by Christina Koch, a close friend.

Koch said knowing so many were so excited about two women spacewalking together "just added to the moment." It was "uplifting," she said, to have the opportunity to inspire future explorers.

They don't know when they might go out together again, perhaps in coming weeks or months for more battery work.

"Hopefully it will become commonplace and it won't even necessarily be something that's a big deal down the road," Koch said.

Until Friday, every spacewalk since the first in 1965 involved at least one man.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, meanwhile, hailed the "unmanned" spacewalk and noted the social media attention was tremendous.

"Wait until we land the first woman on the south pole of the moon," Bridenstine said during the opening of the International Astronautical Congress in Washington.

NASA is shooting for 2024 for the first lunar landing by astronauts since 1972.

During a news conference from orbit, Koch said she's pleased that some outdated phrases—manned spaceflight, unmanned rockets—are being replaced.

"Even though that language is meant to represent all of humanity, it does conjure up images of men being the main participants," she told reporters. "So I've been happy to see instances of people, human, humankind, things like that being introduced. So I just continue to use that language myself and to encourage its use in others."

Explore further

Space station's 2 women prep for 1st all-female spacewalk

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Female spacewalking duo uplifted by excitement below (2019, October 21) retrieved 21 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-female-spacewalking-duo-uplifted.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How is asteroid 101955 Bennu possible?

1 hour ago

How far away can 1KW of RF energy be detected?

2 hours ago

Coorbital question

8 hours ago

Confusion over what exactly constitutes the ecliptic

Oct 20, 2019

Buying a first telescope?

Oct 20, 2019

Nebula Experiment Help

Oct 19, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration