October 2, 2019

Structural color printing of 3-D microscale objects by shrinking photonic crystals

by Singapore University of Technology and Design

Structural color printing of 3D microscale objects by shrinking photonic crystals
Heat-shrinking induced colors of 3D printed woodpile photonic crystals. (a) Schematic of the fabrication process. Left: woodpile photonic crystal written in commercial IP-Dip resist by two-photon polymerization at dimensions well above the resolution limit of the printer to prevent structures from collapsing. Right: after heat treatment, the dimensions of the photonic crystal are reduced below the resolution limit of the printer, and colors are generated. The colors change with different degrees of shrinkage. (b) Composite optical micrographs of heat-treated woodpile photonic crystals with varying structural dimensions as viewed from the side. Micrographs of the 3D-printed model of the Eiffel Tower in structural blue (c) and structural red (d). (e) Oblique view of an Eiffel Tower printed with intentional gradient of colors. (f) Further down-scaled multi-color 3D print of the Eiffel Tower. Credit: SUTD

In a report recently published in Nature Communications, a research group led by Associate Professor Joel Yang from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) printed probably the smallest colorful 3-D model of the Eiffel Tower. Impressively, no pigments or inks were used. Instead, the 3-D-printed model of the Eiffel Tower, measuring less than half the width of a human hair at 39 micrometers, exhibits multiple colors due to the manner in which light interacts with the nanostructures that hold up the model. The 3-D models are made of a finely printed mesh of transparent polymer, forming photonic crystals. These mostly hollow designs remarkably shrink down in size by about 5 times when heated to produce a wide range of colors.

Prof Yang said: "There is great excitement in the to further develop sustainable sources of that aren't extracted from animals or plants. What if the products that we make could derive its color by nano-texturing of the material that it itself is made of? Certain butterflies and beetles have evolved to do this, perhaps we could learn to do this too." Compared with pigments and dyes relying on chemical composition, structural colors are high-resolution, permanent, and eco-friendly.

In nature, the coloration of some butterflies, Pachyrhynchus weevils, and many chameleons are notable examples of natural organisms employing to produce colorful patterns. Photonic crystal structures reflect vivid colors with hues dependent on their lattice constants. To reflect , the lattice constants of a photonic crystal must be sufficiently small. For example, the lattice constant is only ~280 nm on butterfly wings giving a blue hue of color. Due to the limitation on current 3-D printing resolution, it is a challenge to print arbitrary colors and shapes in all three dimensions at this microscopic length scale.

To achieve the required dimension of lattice constants comparable to the butterfly scales, researchers from Prof Yang's group employed a "coloring-by-shrinking" method which introduces an additive heating step to shrink the photonic crystals printed using a commercial two-photon polymerization lithography system, i.e. the Nanoscribe GmbH Photonic Professional GT. Prof Yang added: "The challenge is in shrinking structures at these nanoscopic dimensions without having them coalesce into a blob. By patterning , and shrinking them later, we produced structures that could not have been printed directly with standard methods." Indeed, the repeating lines of the woodpile structures were shrunk down to 280 nm, almost 2x smaller than the machine specifications. As a bonus side-effect of shrinking, the refractive index of the cross-linked polymer increased in the heating process, which further benefits the generation of colors.

The full-color Eiffel Tower demonstrated the ability to print arbitrary and complex 3-D color objects at the microscale level using the "coloring-by-shrinking" method. With the freedom of designing 3-D photonic crystals that are shrunk to fit specific colors, this technology would be broadly applicable to achieve compact optical components and integrated 3-D photonic circuity operating in the visible region.

Explore further

Iridescent photonic cellulose, mimicking the structural color of insects, with optical applications
More information: Yejing Liu et al, Structural color three-dimensional printing by shrinking photonic crystals, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-12360-w
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Singapore University of Technology and Design
Citation: Structural color printing of 3-D microscale objects by shrinking photonic crystals (2019, October 2) retrieved 2 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-d-microscale-photonic-crystals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Total Solar Energy Rejected in Tints

Sep 24, 2019

Various objects under extreme g forces

Sep 22, 2019

Shock wave through a liquid metal filled steel tube

Sep 17, 2019

Conductor that has the highest melting point

Sep 17, 2019

Can copper be harvested from discarded phone wire?

Sep 17, 2019

Cleaning Zn sprayed on PP film

Sep 15, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration