Climate engineering should not be considered a public good, new research shows

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Countries around the world are preparing to modify the earth's climate to cope with climate change, with many proponents touting it as a "public good."

According to researchers, including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York, calling climate engineering a public good misrepresents the technical definition of a public good and doesn't account for the potentially negative impacts of climate engineering.

The paper, "Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering," was published in Global Transitions.

Explore further Abrupt shifts in Arctic climate projected

More information: Robert Holahan et al, Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering, Global Transitions (2019). Robert Holahan et al, Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering,(2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.glt.2019.07.001