October 31, 2019

Climate engineering should not be considered a public good, new research shows

by Binghamton University

climate
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Countries around the world are preparing to modify the earth's climate to cope with climate change, with many proponents touting it as a "public good."

According to researchers, including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York, calling climate engineering a public good misrepresents the technical definition of a public good and doesn't account for the potentially negative impacts of climate engineering.

The paper, "Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering," was published in Global Transitions.

Explore further

Abrupt shifts in Arctic climate projected
More information: Robert Holahan et al, Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering, Global Transitions (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.glt.2019.07.001
Provided by Binghamton University
Citation: Climate engineering should not be considered a public good, new research shows (2019, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-climate-good.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

3 hours ago

Changes in Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown, ice ages

4 hours ago

Atmospheric absorbance of CO2 and impact of increaseing concentration

Oct 30, 2019

Chicxulub Dinosaur Killing Impact Also Responsible for Acidifying Oceans and Killing Ocean Life

Oct 30, 2019

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

Oct 29, 2019

What is the total amount of paving in the US?

Oct 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration