September 20, 2019

Video: Can Google help you get the stains out?

by American Chemical Society

Can Google help you get the stains out? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Stained your shirt but don't have time for a spin cycle?

Your first impulse is probably to whip out your and start Googling.

But how reliable are the quick stain removal tips you come across?

This week on Reactions, we try out a bunch of those tips and consider the behind why some are more effective than others:

Explore further

Video: Is it really 'dry clean only'?
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Can Google help you get the stains out? (2019, September 20) retrieved 20 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-video-google.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
